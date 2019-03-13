‘Anthem’ Player Recreates ‘Dragon Ball’s Cell With This Beautiful Javelin

While Anthem has not had the smoothest of launches among recent video games, players who have taken a chance on the latest BioWare IP have come to enjoy it for the most part. That said, one part of the title many are enjoying is the ability to customize the Javelins, and one player appears to have replicated Cell from the Dragon Ball series.

Taking to the Anthem subreddit, which has seen a whole lot of loot talk as of late, user hptavarez broke through the negativity to share their masterpiece. Using the Interceptor Javelin, they were able to find the options that allowed them to essentially recreate the infamous character from the anime and manga series.

Many fans were quick to show their support for the wonderful creation. Then again, it was probably out of fear that Cell would discover otherwise. That, of course, would not end well.

User laythumb had a suggestion that would make the Javelin even better with its Cell look. “How awesome it’d be if when you walked you could have the cell footstep of an old creaky springy bed sound,” they said. Another user replied to say that “this is probably the best way to describe the sound of his footsteps to someone who’s never actually heard it.”

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the latest BioWare adventure, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

What do you think about this Anthem player’s Cell Javelin? Have you created any wild and beautiful Javelins yourself? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

