Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Getting One of the Best Games of 2024

One of the best games of 2024 is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2 platforms later this year. Since its launch last June, third-party publishers around the globe have slowly been porting over some of their biggest games to Switch 2. This has resulted in titles like Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Cyberpunk 2077, Street Fighter 6, and Hitman: World of Assassination all landing on the latest Nintendo hardware. Now, based on a new report, this trend is set to continue and should result in one of the best RPGs of the decade arriving on Switch 2 before long.

According to video game insider Nate the Hate, Atlus is planning to bring over its acclaimed role-playing game Metaphor: ReFantazio to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Metaphor, which is quite similar to Atlus’ Persona series, launched in 2024 and was met with widespread acclaim from critics, resulting in it receiving a 94/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. This led to the game being nominated for a variety of Game of the Year awards, some of which it would even end up winning. While Metaphor has currently only been available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, this Switch 2 release would bring it to Nintendo platforms for the first time.

To hear that Atlus is planning to bring Metaphor: ReFantazio to Nintendo Switch 2 shouldn’t be much of a surprise given previous moves from the company. In late 2025, Atlus brought Persona 3 Reload to Switch 2 after it had previously released elsewhere the year prior. Sega, the parent company of Atlus, has also been supporting the Switch 2 heavily since its launch and has already ported titles like Yakuza 0, Sonic x Shadow Generations, and Puyo Puyo Tetris to the console. For Metaphor to be next on tap to receive this same treatment would just be logical.

As for when this announcement of Metaphor: ReFantazio coming to Switch 2 could take place, it could happen next week. Nate the Hate also reports that a new Nintendo Direct is being planned for the first week of February, with February 5th being mentioned as a specific date. If this Direct does come to transpire next week, Metaphor showing up at some point in the presentation would definitely make sense.

