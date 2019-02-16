‘Anthem’ Players Recreate the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Leonardo apparently make for the best freelancers in BioWare’s new IP Anthem because that’s exactly what one squad did when taking to the skies to explore the stunning open world.

Anthem offers incredible ways for players to customize their Javelins, the suits that pack a mean punch while protecting the squishy humans inside, and gamers have been using that customization to create some pretty incredible things. While I made my own Commander Shepard from Mass Effect, this Redditor shared his take on the beloved Ninja Turtles foursome:

Though not 100% accurate due to creative limitations, it’s pretty darn spot on. From the mask colourization, to even the chest piece matching up to the turtle’s own natural colouring, it’s a pretty awesome testament to how players can pay homage to some of their favorite franchises.

As for the suits themselves, there are four basic javelins to choose from:

Storm Similar to a mage class

Colossus Tank class

Interceptor Dual-wielding rogue

Ranger DPS



BioWare has previously talked a bit about individual style on a purely cosmetic front as well, something we’ve been having a lot of fun with:

A javelin’s paint job is made up of two parts: paint and materials.

Materials change the texture of your javelin, making it look metallic, leathery, and everything in between. Each javelin is broken into six areas that can be assigned their own materials, so you can have multiple textures across a suit.

You can pair different paints and materials to create a truly unique javelin. Want to use battle-stained canvas and neon orange leather on the same suit? No problem.

You can add five character animations to your loadout, including an arrival animation, a victory pose, and three emotes

Thoughts on Anthem so far and the sweet TMNT nod? As for the game itself, the Early Access period for Origins subscribers is going on now before the full game releases on February 22, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.