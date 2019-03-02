New ‘Anthem’ Video Reveals Downgrade From E3 2017 Reveal

If you remember Anthem’s initial E3 2017 reveal looking more impressive than the final product, it’s because it did.

A new video from YouTuber Nick930 reveals that BioWare’s ambitious online multiplayer action-RPG doesn’t look as good as perhaps the game’s initial reveal suggested it would. More specifically, the video details a variety of technical downgrades that illustrate that what was shown off almost two years ago is not quite the same game we got this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The direct visual comparison shows that the biggest area where the final product lags behind is in the detail category. In the initial 2017 reveal, the areas of the game — such as Fort Tarsis, the NPCs that inhabit it, and the lush world full of danger that surround it — all have superior detailing than the final game.

As you can see in Nick930’s video below, the downgrade isn’t substantial, but it’s noticeable, even on a PC running the game at max settings.

It appears what was shown off at E3 2017 was in-engine footage that the developer presumably believed would be indicative of the final product. And while Anthem is certainly a beautiful game thanks to the power of the Frostbite engine, it doesn’t achieve the same levels its first impression to the world did.

As you may know, these type of visual downgrades from reveal to final product are increasingly common, but only in rare instances are they highlighted. Recent examples include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Crackdown 3, and most infamously Watch Dogs.

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the BioWare and EA game, click here. And of course, if you haven’t already, be sure to check in with our official review of the game to find out what we thought of BioWare’s latest effort. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Though at first glance BioWare’s Anthem looks to be something totally different, its latest adventure does a phenomenal job at blending a new experience together while still retaining that familiar BioWare flavor when it comes to character depth and narrative design. Unfortunately, though it’s enjoyable, that doesn’t mean it’s without flaw.

“What makes Anthem something special is it blends high-tech sci-fi with fantasy without stumbling too much. Two of BioWare’s biggest franchises are Mass Effect and Dragon Age, and Anthem really does an incredible job at combining the two, making it a satisfying hodgepodge of both styles while maintaining a unique feel of its own.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!