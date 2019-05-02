Anthem Player Reportedly Given Refund After Claiming “False Advertisement and Fraud”

Closer to its launch in February, there was word that Sony was handing out refunds for Anthem to some PS4 players very easily, which goes against it’s usually very strict policy on returns. Fast-forward a couple of months, and now one player is claiming Amazon gave them a full refund, after months of playing, because the player argued a case of “false advertisement and fraud.” According to the player, they pre-ordered the game, played it quite a bit, but eventually came to the realization that they had been ripped off. Not because the game was lackluster, but because they felt it was falsely advertised.

“Frankly, I don’t see why I am not entitled to get my money back on a product that was wrongly advertised,” writes the player on Reddit. “Because that’s what happen, and I think what people need to realize is that this is no small matter, what Bioware and ultimately EA did is illegal. They advertised the product with an attached roadmap and now that ‘promise’ has been broken. You can make any argument about the state of the game, but you can’t deny this specific point.”

The player continued:

“So I was quite ready to fight for my money, but was pleasantly surprised with the Amazon customer service, because they clearly knew what’s up.”

Elsewhere in the post, the player claims that the “service” aspect that EA and BioWare pitched Anthem as, hasn’t come to fruition. And in that sense, it falsely advertised the game.

Now, presumably Amazon customer service provided a refund because a happy customer is worth more than $60. I don’t expect this is a blanket policy. In other words, if everyone tried returning their copy to Amazon tomorrow, I don’t think they’d accept all of them back. Or maybe they would, who knows. Amazon customer service is pretty good.

“I’ve been a massive supporter of Bioware and its games since I can remember,” wrote the player. “Even with the recent news and bad rep that EA built for itself, I was gonna support Anthem based on what it looked like a very open collective effort on making a great game. But, given the recent events we are all aware of, my fading interest in playing Anthem completely turned in anger.”

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Did EA and BioWare falsely advertise Anthem?

