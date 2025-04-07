Nintendo Switch 2 Price Was Not Impacted by Initial Tariffs, But That Could Change

Last week, Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed to the public, alongside a surprising price point of $449. While that number still makes the system cheaper than PS5 or Xbox Series X, it’s still about $150 more than the Switch launch price of $299. There has been a lot of speculation about whether the threat of tariffs by United States President Donald Trump had an impact on the price, but it seems that was not the case. Speaking to The Verge, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser revealed that the price was based purely on the new technological leaps.

“Any previous tariffs were not factored into the price itself,” Bowser told The Verge.

Bowser went on to tell the outlet that the price increase from the original Switch is based on several new factors. These include elements like the improved and redesigned Joy-Cons (with new mouse capabilities), the larger screen, and the improved visuals and processing power. All of these factors played a part in Nintendo’s determination of the price that was originally announced.

However, it now seems like that price could change. Nintendo confirmed the price of the console on April 2nd, and also announced a date of April 9th for preorders. That same day, the U.S. announced a 46% tariff on products that come from Vietnam. Earlier this year, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa indicated that manufacturing in Vietnam and Cambodia could be a way for the company to work around Trump’s proposed tariffs on China. Unless something changes, that workaround no longer seems like an option.

“The news is fresh, and like many companies right now, we are actively assessing what the impact may be,” Bowser told The Verge on April 3rd.

On April 4th, Nintendo surprised U.S. based fans when it announced that preorders for Nintendo Switch 2 will no longer take place on April 9th. While it seems the rest of the world will still be able to preorder the system on that day, the company now needs to “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.” This could indicate that Nintendo is considering a price increase from the original $449, at least in America.

At this time, Nintendo Switch 2 still has a planned release date of June 5th. With that date, it seems likely a decision will have to be made about the system’s price point sometime in the near future. Hopefully Nintendo can find a way to keep the cost from getting prohibitively high, but fans are clearly upset with how all of this is playing out. Around the country, there has been a lot of unrest over the tariff situation, and some of the hands-off protests held around the U.S. over the weekend even included signs that referenced the impact the tariffs will have on Nintendo Switch 2.

