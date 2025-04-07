Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour Is “Something That’s Worth Paying for,” Says Nintendo (Exclusive)

Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour has proven somewhat controversial since the game was first announced. The software’s sole purpose is to offer players a better idea of what to expect from the Nintendo Switch 2 system, including its new capabilities. The game immediately drew comparisons to Astro’s Playroom, a similar game that came free with the PlayStation 5. The big difference is that Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour will be a paid title, though a price has yet to be announced. In an interview with ComicBook, Nintendo of America senior vice president of development and planning Nate Bihldorff addressed concerns over the paid nature of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Having hands-on time with it, I think it’s something that’s worth paying for. It’s pretty robust. Of course, it’s a very, very interesting deep dive into the actual guts of the system itself. You’re gonna learn a lot. Also, lots of really fun mini games,” said Bihldorff.

dodge the spiked balls is one of the mini games in nintendo switch 2: welcome tour

ComicBook’s discussion with Bihldorff came after some hands-on time with both the system itself, and with Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour. The demo featured a number of different mini games, including one where players have to avoid spiked balls using the new Joy-Con mouse controls, and another where the player must tackle the original level from Super Mario Bros. in 4K. According to Bihldorff, the demo shown to the media only offered a small glimpse at what Welcome Tour will have to offer in the finished product.

“You just got a little taste of what’s in there. There’s actually a bunch of content that you’ll experience and we hope that’s something people will think is worth the price.”

A big part of Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour is simply educating users about how the system works, and many of the little nuances that casual consumers might be less familiar with. For example, one of the mini games tasked players with accurately guessing the frame rate of various items moving across the screen. Another showcased the power of HD Rumble by tasking the player with finding the strongest area of rumble on a line. If the finished game does offer enough mini games to keep players hooked, it could be worth playing, as Bihldorff asserts.

RELATED: Mario Kart World Hands-On Preview: A Fresh Take on an Old Favorite

It’s not just the amount of content that will determine the success of Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Home; it’s also the price. As of this writing, Nintendo has not announced just how much Welcome Tour will cost. When it launches on June 5th, the game will be sold exclusively as a digital title. As a result, it’s possible the software could be offered at a lower price point than we’re used to seeing for most first-party games. Finding that sweet spot could be a big determining factor in whether players decide to purchase the game alongside Nintendo Switch 2, or if they simply decide to stick with Mario Kart World.

Are you planning to buy Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour alongside the system? Do you think the game should have been offered for free? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!