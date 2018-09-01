New Anthem Trailer Revealed

Today during PAX West 2018, developer BioWare and publisher EA released a brand-new Anthem trailer highlighting the game’s shared, dynamic world, real-time storytelling, and a reinvention of a single-player story in a multiplayer game.

The trailer also features a variety of gameplay footage, showcasing the game’s different locations, dangerous creatures, and combat variety.

Further, EA and BioWare also shed light on the game’s characters, and how they are different than NPCs from previous BioWare games. However, while they may be different, you will still be spending plenty of time with them as you get to know them and learn about their backstories and ambitions.

BioWare also really use the trailer to drive home the fact that while the game is multiplayer, it will offer a satiable story, which is perhaps a response to growing concerns that the game would be light in the narrative department, and be more about emergent storytelling, similar to games like Destiny, which would represent a large departure for the studio.

Anthem is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release next year, February 22.

For more news and media on the game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the title by clicking here or check out EA’s own website for the game. For more information about the game’s premise, here’s a quick overview from EA itself:

“In Anthem, up to four friends can unravel the world’s mysteries and take on its most fearsome challenges together. Shared danger means shared glory, and successful Freelancers will all be richly rewarded for successful exploits. Throughout their adventure, players can outfit their Freelancers with powerful Javelin exosuits, each of which are equipped with unique weapons and abilities. Players can also customize their Javelin with gear they earn and craft throughout the adventure, and leave a lasting mark on the world.”

As always, be sure to hit the comments section and let us know your thoughts, and even your hot-takes. How does the new trailer look? Do you think BioWare can pull off what other games have been promising for years, and tell a good single-player-esq story in a multiplayer frame?