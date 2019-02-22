‘Anthem’ Reviewer Alleges He’s Been Blacklisted by EA for Giving a Negative Review

UPDATE: An EA rep has responded saying the YouTuber was not blacklisted and that the video’s removal was because of a failure to comply with the disclosure agreement.

Not every game will receive perfect 10s across the board, and BioWare’s Anthem is no exception. With a sleuth of negative reviews contrasting against just as many saying they’ve fallen in love with the IP, the energy surrounding the latest BioWare title is interesting to say the least.

Unfortunately, it seems that BioWare’s publisher, EA, isn’t taking the negative side of that coin too well – at least according to one YouTuber that claims he’s been blacklisted by the company for his critique of the online game.

One Resetera user posted the below tweet of said reviewer when ‘Gggmanlives’ responded to an inquiry about his video becoming “unavailable”:

I finally managed to get my #AnthemGame video done and sadly I don’t have many positive things to say about it. I hope they can fix game this over time by listening to player feedback, but right now it’s a hard sell. And it’s a damn shame. //t.co/GDGWKTIpZY — Gggmanlives (@Ggdograa) February 21, 2019

I’m blacklisted by EA now and had to delete it. — Gggmanlives (@Ggdograa) February 22, 2019

He has since re-uploaded the video and though we personally gave the game a good review (we quite enjoyed it!), that’s never the solution to delete someone’s property over a negative take. His fans responded to the post with shock that EA would blacklist him when he did what they asked: Reviewed the game. We’ve reached out to EA for comment, but have not heard anything yet at this time.

As for the game itself, the community seems divided with many singing its praises, while others felt underwhelmed. You can judge for yourself because BioWare’s new IP is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

You can check out our full review right here, with a small snippet below:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”