‘Anthem’ Update Arriving Soon With New Stronghold

After one of the rockiest launches in recent memory, the developers at BioWare are trying everything they can to ensure Anthem has a future. This has included many fixes and new content to arrive post-launch, and with much more on the way, the team is likely grinding away at getting everything in order. That said, a new update is arriving in the very near future and it will be bringing a whole host of goodies for players to enjoy, including a new Stronghold as well as a bounty of improvements and fixes for the game.

BioWare community lead Andrew Johnson recently took to Twitter to reveal that the next big update for Anthem will be arriving on April 23rd. It will contain The Sunken, which is the game’s next Stronghold to be introduced, as well as all of the other improvements. In addition to this, they will be providing an updated look at their 90-day calendar.

Our next game update (1.1.0) will be released tomorrow with the new Stronghold and various other game improvements and fixes. We will detail all of that out in our patch notes tomorrow, as well as give an update on the 90-Day calendar. — Andrew Johnson (@UNTDrew) April 22, 2019

Along with the update, there will also be some maintenance downtime, which is set to take place from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. CT on April 23rd, so plan your play time accordingly. Here is to hoping this update helps the game move in the right direction for players and developers alike.

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe BioWare will be able to pull a No Man’s Sky with the troubled Anthem? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

