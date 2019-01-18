BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ Pre-Orders Come With a Free $10 Walmart Gift Card

BioWare’s Anthem is coming up fast with a release date set for February 22nd on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Currently, the best discount going on the game is happening at Walmart, where they are tossing in a $10 gift card with the purchase of the standard edition for PS4 or Xbox One. Use the extra $10 buy more games…or garbage bags. The choice is yours!



Walmart notes that the eGift card will be emailed to you within four hours. Standard edition Pre-orders also entitle you to the Legion of Dawn Ranger Armor Pack and Legendary weapon, Founders Player Banner, plus VIP access to pre-launch demos. This includes the VIP demo that’s coming up on January 25th, so you’ll want to get that pre-order in sooner rather than later. The official description for the game reads:

“On a world left unfinished by the gods, a shadowy faction threatens all of humankind. The only thing that stands between these villains and the ancient technology they covet are the Freelancers. Join with up to three other players and assemble high-tech, hand-crafted, uniquely powerful exosuits. Explore vast ruins, battle deadly enemies, and claim otherworldly artifacts. With every mission, you and your Javelin exosuit grow in power. Fight the dangers of an ever-changing world. Rise united to defeat evil. Triumph as one. Anthem invites you to experience a co-operative Action-RPG set in a new and mysterious world from BioWare and EA.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Individual heroes unite to triumph as one: The heart of Anthem is a connected, social experience. Team up with up to three other players in cooperative adventures that reward both teamwork and individual skill. Each player’s choice of Javelin exosuit will shape their contribution and strategic role on the team. Set out together on an expedition or drop a contract to call in friends to assist with difficult challenges. As you explore, you will discover a gripping story filled with unique and memorable characters. Seamless and intelligent matchmaking will ensure you can quickly and easily find other players to adventure alongside.”



“Choose from an arsenal of customizable exosuits: Every time you enter the world as a Freelancer, you will access your collection and select a powerful Javelin exosuit – armor designed to provide its pilot with incredible offensive and defensive capabilities. Move at incredible speed, rocket across the skies, or safely roam watery depths. As you play, you will constantly have the opportunity to progress both your own abilities as a Javelin pilot and the combat and traversal capabilities of your exosuits.”

“Personalize your Javelins to showcase your accomplishments: The Javelin exosuits – and accompanying gear, weapons, and equipment – can be heavily customized and personalized. As you rank up and defeat powerful foes, you’ll gather loot and complete milestones in the game, unlocking amazing personalization options that turn your Javelins into testaments to your ability and achievement.”

“Explore an ever-changing world of danger and mystery: Powered by EA’s Frostbite game engine, Anthem’s visually spectacular, evolving, and open world features unpredictable conditions, hazards, and enemies. As a live service experience, Anthem will change and grow over time – introducing new stories, challenges, and cataclysmic events. This world is both beautiful and deadly – and will strategically challenge you with each new expedition you embark on with your Freelancer team.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.