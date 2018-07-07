Anthem Will Have Seasonal Events

BioWare is doing things a little differently with their upcoming online action-RPG Anthem and many are wondering what this new direction means for the developer and their play experience. Like most online games, Anthem is confirmed to have seasonal events in an effort to keep the game current and give players a reason to keep coming back for more.

Executive Producer Mark Darrah continues to enlighten fans across his social media channels by answering fan questions and addressing public concerns. Earlier this week he tackled the issue of microtranscations, and now he’s confirming the different game events people will have to look forward to. When one fan asked, “Will Anthem feature seasonal events? Such as Christmas, Halloween type of events? Is this something the team have thought about” his simple response was “yes.”

So not the most elaborate response he’s ever given, but it is a new piece of the puzzle unlocked. One reason I keep finding myself back in the world of Blizzard’s Overwatch events such as the Chinese New Year, Halloween, and even Valentine’s Day so to see similar celebrations in Anthem is a bit of a treat!

To learn even more about Anthem, you can see our coverage right here with a small blurb below about how the game itself functions and feels!

The game can absolutely be played solo, that much was easy to tell, though the use of collective combos does make playing with friends more rewarding. Is it a game changer? No, but if you do have buds that like a good online experience, I’d recommend squading up. The best part is that BioWare implemented level scaling, so no one will be held back or in over their heads should their friends be a different level.

Anthem launches on February 22, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the game itself according to BioWare:

“Team with up to three other players in cooperative adventures that reward both combined effort and individual skill. Each player’s choice of Javelin exosuit will shape their contribution and strategic role. As you explore, you will discover a gripping story filled with unique and memorable characters. Seamless and intelligent matchmaking will ensure you can quickly and easily find other players to adventure alongside.”

