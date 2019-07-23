Anthem’s Cataclysm Event is Likely Arriving Soon

Word about Anthem sort of dropped off for a bit. The game launched on one of the rockiest roads in recent memory, with many of its players and even some devs leaving it behind. Of course, this does not mean that BioWare gave up the game. In fact, quite the contrary as they have been keeping their head down and working to make things better for everyone. That said, those who have stuck around have been looking forward to the impending Cataclysm event, which seems to be approaching.

Anthem players may have noticed over the past weekend that a trio of challenges arrived in-game. Labeled as “The Oncoming Storm,” these three challenges are available to players in Freeplay, and they call for those hanging around to destroy 20 crystals, kill 60 crystallized enemies, and complete 8 crystal world events. Players will be rewarded with 2,000 coins and the Arcanist’s Monument graphic after the challenges have been completed.

The dev team at BioWare have yet to mention when exactly Cataclysm is set to officially launch, but judging by the way the game is changing, including the new challenges, it sure does seem like it will be arriving in the near future. Either way, the upcoming event is sure to bring back some players, but it won’t be lasting for long, as Cataclysm is only set to last for eight weeks. However, there will be plenty of goodies up for grabs, including new weapons, skins, and much more.

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

