New Ape Escape Seemingly Teased By PlayStation

Is PlayStation teasing a new Ape Escape? It seems like it. Last night a new Twitter account from Sony Interactive Entertainment surfaced, and it’s for Ape Escape, and its first tweet seems to tease either a new game or a remake or something Ape Escape related for its 20-year anniversary, which began last month.

The account, which is followed by SIE Japan Studio, is in Japanese and so is the first tweet, but according to Microsoft translate, the tweet says the following: “Piposar (20 years since then. I’ve been running around, but I wonder if there’s anyone chasing me anymore.” As you can see, it’s a pretty concrete tease. Not only is this an official 20-year anniversary account, but the language seems to suggest either a remake or possibly even a new release in the series. The former seems more likely, but at this point a new installment is certainly on the table.

For those that don’t know: Ape Escape is a party platformer that debuted 20 years ago on May 31, 1999 via SIE Japan Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The series was quite popular for awhile, but as PlayStation progressed, the series was left behind. We haven’t had a new mainline entry since 2005, and not even a spin-off since 2010. That said, the first few games in the series are widely considered classics, and there’s a lot of nostalgia for it. In other words, it’s not that crazy to think the series could return in some capacity.

Again, a new installment seems the least likely possibility. If this is indeed a tease for a new game, it’s almost certainly a remake, or, possibly a mobile title. However, given that it’s the 20 year anniversary and given that Sony made a special account just for this, suggests something bigger than a mobile title, and a remake would make a lot of sense given the context.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see Ape Escape return? If so, what would you like see from the series?