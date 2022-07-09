Apex Legends Single-Player Game Leaked

A new Apex Legends game has seemingly leaked, though it doesn't sound like it's Apex Legends 2 or, in other words, a direct sequel to the popular and free-to-play battle royale game, which in itself, is a spin-off from Apex Legends. Here's where things get particularly interesting though; the mystery game seems to be a single-player game, so it's also possible it's Titanfall 3 given the shared universe.

Scuttlebutt about a new Apex Legends game -- or a new Titanfall game -- comes from a job listing out of Respawn Entertainment, the developer behind both series, as well as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The job listing in question is for a Senior Engine and Systems Engineer. You don't expect to find anything interesting in the job description for a position like this, but that's exactly what it has.

What the job listing confirms is that the project the position will be working on is a first-person shooter and set in the Apex Legends universe. How do we know this, because the job listing specifically mentions applicants should expect to work on "Apex Universe FPS Incubation Project."

This isn't the only job listing for the project. There are a variety of job listings, including one for a Hard Surface Artist. While the aforementioned job listing makes no mention of "single-player," this one does.

"This new single-player title is a developer's dream playground with the freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits," reads the job listing. "Our critically acclaimed, multi-platform games have always established a 'fun comes first' sensibility created with the notion that great ideas can come from anyone, which allows creativity to shine and individuals to shape the game in meaningful ways."

"Incubation project" sounds like a game that is in the very earliest stages of pre-production, which means that whatever this is, it's a long way off, and that's assuming it comes out, as many games never graduate beyond the concept and pre-production stage.

At the moment of publishing, neither Respawn Entertainment nor its parent company EA nor anyone involved with either have commented on this apparent leak and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will update the story.