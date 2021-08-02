Apex Legends Bans More Than 2000 Players for Cheating Ahead of Season 10 Launch

✖

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has announced that more than 2,086 players were banned today for abusing two different cheats in the game. The first of these is "an RP loss forgiveness exploit," also known as dashboarding. Dashboarding occurs when the player shuts down the game when they lose to prevent a loss of RP. The second is an exploit that apparently allowed high-rank players to enter into Bronze matches "to farm." The bans were announced on Twitter by Respawn's Conor Ford, who also offered a breakdown of how many players were banned on each platform; surprisingly, a large majority were on PS4!

The Tweets from Ford announcing the bans can be found embedded below.

These are matchmaking bans that have varied lengths depending on extent of abuse. Sucks to miss the opening of a new season, come back next time around and enjoy the game how its meant to be played. — Conor Ford / Hideouts (@RSPN_Hideouts) July 30, 2021

As Ford notes, the length of the bans will differ based on how much the player was abusing these cheat methods. Of course, the timing of the bans will likely prove disheartening. Apex Legends Season 10, Emergence, is set to arrive on August 3rd, and these players are now going to miss out on the start. While Ford noted that it "sucks to miss the opening of a new season" he was also clear that these players should learn to follow the rules! Fans that play the game legitimately will probably be happy to hear that Respawn is taking cheating seriously.

Tomorrow, players that have been enjoying Apex Legends legitimately will be able to see everything the new season has to offer. Emergence will feature the all-new Legend Seer, the Rampage LMG weapon, and some changes to the World's Edge map. Full patch notes for the season were released earlier today, so readers can get an idea of what to expect right here.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

