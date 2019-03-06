‘Apex Legends’ Battle Pass Rumored to Release Next Week

Apex Legends players might now have a specific date to expect the first season’s battle pass with the feature rumored to release next week on March 12th.

There have been whispers of a battle pass release date on or around March 12th within the Apex Legends subreddit as players shared evidence and tales of insider knowledge, but a new report from Daily Esports suggests the date players have heard about is accurate. Daily Esports claims to have a source familiar with the battle pass situation and other details pertaining to a new Legend, and that source said they’re confident March 12th will be the release date for the game’s first battle pass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The source also shared additional details on the battle pas and said it won’t be purchasable with Apex Coins, the game’s premium currency that’s used to buy loot boxes and unique skins that rotate in and out of the game’s store. Instead, it’s said to be a standalone item in the shop. If that’s the case, the way the battle pass is sold may prove to be disappointing for players who have already preemptively bought Apex Coins to purchase the pass, though there’s been no indication previously that it could even be bought that way.

Daily Esports’ report about the battle pass also shed new light on Octane, the new Legend that’s rumored to release next week as well. Numerous leaks pertaining to Octane’s supposed appearance and abilities have surfaced in the past few weeks, and Daily Esports’ source validated those leaks with the best image of Octane that’s been revealed so far. The source also claimed Octane was a key part of promoting the battle pass and said the new Legend “should be released either alongside the Battle Pass or just before it.”

Apex Legends’ battle pass has been a hot topic recently when players reached what might’ve been peak anticipation at the end of February. Respawn Entertainment never gave a precise release date for the first battle pass and only said it’d be out in March, but that didn’t stop players from expecting it on March 1st and expressing some disappointment and even frustration when it wasn’t announced. Respawn’s CEO Vince Zampella responded to some of these comments and reminded players that the game hadn’t even been out for four weeks yet and reassured people that the team was working hard on it.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!