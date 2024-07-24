Apex Legends Walks Back Season 22 Battle Pass Changes After Feedback

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts will not be following through with all of the controversial Apex Legends battle pass changes initially announced ahead of Season 22, the Apex creators announced this week. It was previously stated that the battle pass would only be buyable with real money at a price of $9.99 which meant that you’d no longer be able to purchase the battle pass with the Apex Coins you earned from each battle pass. That change is being reverted so that you can still purchase each battle pass for 950 Apex Coins. Season 22 will still feature two battle passes, however, with one available for each split of the season.

A statement shared from the Apex Legends account on X confirmed the reverted changes after players voiced their discontent with the proposed battle pass revisions. Responses to pretty much any social posts about Apex consisted only of people talking about the dismal battle pass changes (and cheaters, to be fair) while the game’s Steam rating plummeted after people tanked it due to the battle pass situation. Respawn broadly addressed those complaints at the start of the announcement by saying “we listened” to the complaints.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’ve spoken, and we’ve listened,” the statement began. “With the release of Season 22 we will restore the ability to get the Premium Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins. We recognize that we could have handled the Battle Pass changes better — that’s on us.”

Previously, it was stated that the split battle passes per season would offer better rewards more fine-tuned towards things players would actually used based on what players have been seen using from past battle passes. To introduce players to this new battle pass format, it was also stated that the first Season 22 split’s premium battle pass would be freely earnable by completing a few challenges. That’ll still be the case with the start of Season 22, and once the first split ends and the second begins on September 17th, you can purchase the new split’s battle pass for 950 Apex Coins just as you can now.

Apex Legends’ new battle pass system starting in Season 22.

The good news is that the premium battle pass option will still grant you 1,300 Apex Coins if you complete it which means that you’ll be able to buy the next pass and still have some change left over. The bad news is that the battle pass system is still becoming unnecessarily convoluted to the point that there are now four different battle pass tiers ranging from “Free” to “Ultimate+” with the latter costing a real-world $19.99 per split. The chart above helps make sense of what the new battle pass offerings will look like, but for players content with how things are now, all you need to do next season and seasons afterwards is just keep buying the battle pass for 950 Apex Coins just as you do now albeit once per split as opposed to once per season.

With the battle pass situation presumably settled now, Respawn said its focuses moving forward will be timely communications as well as “cheaters, game stability, and quality of life updates.”