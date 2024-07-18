New Apex Legends Event Announced While Players Beg for Battle Pass Changes

Apex Legends has another event coming up soon which just so happens to to include a mode that players have requested for awhile now, but that’s not really what players are concerned with right now. Instead, the reception to the event has so far been overshadowed by people who are still upset about the recently announced battle pass changes and are looking to get the attention of Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts so that those changes can be reverted. Neither the developer nor publisher have addressed the continued battle pass complaints so far with the next season, Season 22, approximately less than a month away now.

The new event, for those who haven’t seen it yet, thankfully isn’t one of the Heirloom-laden Collection Events or else the responses would’ve been much more vitriolic. Instead, this event is one where we see a new game mode introduced: 12v12 Team Deathmatch. People have asked for “Big TDM” for some time now which means that this would normally be the talk of the update, though you’d be hard pressed to find anything but “revert the battle pass” and comments about cheaters in the replies to the trailer and social posts.

“Oh Hey. It’s us again. The community. We’re all waiting for you to jump into the chaos of explaining how your going to revert the BP changes & fixing the hacking issues,” read one response to the announcement.

“I’m surprised that they didn’t made us pay to watch the trailer,” reads another left on the trailer.

While it’s not a Collection Event where you have to buy your way through Apex Packs in order to get an Heirloom or something similar, this event is filled with cosmetics, event-exclusive Apex Packs, and “milestone rewards” which encourage players to acquire items in a set amount of time in order to get more rewards.

“The invasion is upon us, Legends! Join the vanguard in the Void Reckoning Event and suit up for an all-out brawl in Big TDM, our first-ever 12v12 deathmatch,” an overview of the Void Reckoning event explained. “Slay your foes and earn Void Points in both BR and Big TDM to unlock new cosmetics and more in the Rewards Shop. Pull from a pool of 22 knight-themed cosmetics, including the ‘Crestfallen Stars’ Reactive Havoc, and earn milestone rewards like Newcastle’s Legendary ‘Galactic Garrison’ as you complete your collection.”

The battle pass changes, for those out of the loop, consist of the Apex creators splitting a season’s battle pass into two separate passes with one for each season’s split. Each battle pass costs $9.99 and can only be bought with real-world money, not with Apex Coins, so you’ll be spending $20 every season to get everything out of the battle passes. More resources have admittedly been added to the battle passes as rewards with Respawn saying it’s focusing more on rewards players will actually use, but the community is having a tough time seeing this as anything other than double payments and less valuable Apex Coins.

The Void Reckoning event begins on July 23rd. Season 22 is when the battle pass changes will be in effect, assuming nothing changes before then.