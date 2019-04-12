Wraiths Are The Best ‘Apex Legends’ Players, Caustics Are The Worst

According to science, Caustic players are the worst Apex Legends players. Meanwhile, Wraith mains are the best players of the PS4, Xbox One, and PC battle royale game. The evidence? Wraith has the best win-rate of every character. Caustic? Well, the Bunker loyalist has the worst win-rate. At least this is what the stats over on Play-Apex.net reveal, a website that tracks a variety of different Apex Legends stats, including which legends are the most popular. Of course, if you’ve played even a few rounds of battle royale in King’s Canyon, you probably already knew this. Wraiths are sweaty, dripping try-hards. Meanwhile, Caustic players are playing as the character for one reason and one reason only: they want to recreate the gas chamber montages they’ve seen on Reddit and YouTube.

According to Play-Apex.next, Wraith leads the pack when measured by win-rate, followed by Pathfinder, Lifeline, Bangalore, and Octane in that order. Outside the top five is Bloodhound, Mirage, Gibby, and then Caustic bringing up the rear.

Wraith – 19.8 percent win-rate Pathfinder – 19.3 percent Lifeline – 18 percent Bangalore – 17.7 percent Octane – 17.5 percent Bloodhound – 14.4 percent Mirage – 13.4 percent Gibraltar – 11.6 percent Caustic – 10.7 percent

I gotta admit, it’s pretty surprising seeing Pathfinder in second and chomping at the heels of Wraith. I knew a lot of top players played as the loveable robot, but I thought this was balanced out with the level four beginners who take 15 minutes to loot a deathbox. It’s also surprising to see Caustic below Gibby, and by almost a whole one percent. Gibraltar is widely considered the worst character in the game, but according to these stats, perhaps big gas man is actually the worst legend.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a mobile port. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

