Fan Remakes ‘Borderlands’ Intro In ‘Apex Legends’

The Borderlands hype the past couple of weeks has been pretty palpable with the game’s reveal and then release date announcement coming so closely together. Where’s my evidence? Well beyond, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC gamers boarding the hype train in masses on social media and gaming forums, someone has remade the Borderlands intro in Apex Legends. And if that isn’t a sign the hype is real, I’m not sure what is.

For those that don’t remember: the back-half of Borderlands’ four minute opening featured the radio version of Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked by Cage the Elephant. It’s not the most iconic opening ever, but it’s a pretty memorable one that did a good job of setting the tone for the game. And with the recent release of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, it’s once again fresh in everybody’s head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That all said, Apex Legends and Borderlands fan “McArctico” recently took to the Apex Legends’ sub-Reddit and shared their remake of the Borderlands introduction, but with Apex Legends footage. And given the source material at their disposal, I reckon they did a pretty good job with it.

Beyond this clip, the two series really don’t have anything in common other than maybe Octane, who talks and looks like he escaped from a cancelled Borderlands game. But given how big Apex Legends is, it probably has a crossover audience with just about every series. I know I’ve personally been held off from checking out Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition as I try to master my new main Pathfinder.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, Borderlands is available on PC, as well as last-gen and current-gen consoles. Looking ahead, Borderlands 3 is poised to release on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

