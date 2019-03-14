New ‘Apex Legends’ Bug Suggests Season 1 Battle Pass Was Supposed To Already Be Out

Many Apex Legends players originally expected to get their hands on the game’s first Battle Pass early in March, but it’s now March 14 and there’s still no Battle Pass. Further, not only is Season 1 seemingly taking longer than most expected to arrive, but there’s not even word of when it could arrive, leaving some worried that it may not release this month at all. That said, while the Battle Pass is still MIA, a new bug discovered suggests that Respawn Entertainment’s original plan was to have it out already, meaning something must have gone wrong forcing it to, at the last-second, delay it.

As you may know, Apex Legends’ Battle Pass and Season 1 were expected to arrive on March 12, following a leak that suggested not only when it would arrive, but how much it would cost. And this was further backed-up by numerous reports from insiders that also claimed March 12 was the date. And then March 12 arrived, and then passed, and there was no Battle Pass.

Following considerable disappointment, Respawn Entertainment got out and said that Season 1 would be kicking-off in the not-so-distant future. And so now players are sitting counting the minutes, expecting the release of the Battle Pass any day.

However, while all we can currently do is wait patiently for the Battle Pass to arrive, a new bug suggests in an alternate timeline, we’d already be earning rewards.

More specifically, recently one streamer (StreamSG) while opening an Apex Pack was hit with an error screen that said, “Some items in the Apex Pack have not been authored in the game yet.” And behind the error screen, you can see the streamer’s Apex Pack only shows two items, with the third being blank.

Many Apex Legends players have taken this as a sign that the Battle Pass was originally supposed to be live at this point, but then plans changed at the last second, which also lines-up with some other (unverified reports).

Saw a support conversation that basically said that the reason this occurs is Octane items being added to the loot list, and that you’ll have access to them when Octane is released. On a unrelated note, Octane’s legendary finisher is called Full Throttle. — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 14, 2019

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s pretty damning evidence that perhaps things didn’t go to plan for Respawn Entertainment while trying to roll out Season 1.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media. and information on the popular battle-royale game, click here.

When do you think Season 1 and the Battle Pass will arrive?

Thanks, Dexerto.

