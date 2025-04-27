Why Sonic the Hedgehog Fans are Freaking Out Over a New Leak

A new Sonic the Hedgehog leak has appeared online, and it has nothing to do with the video games or even the movies, but it still has a lot of people excited. The leak is actually about a new toy from Jakks Pacific. The company has released a lot of great Sonic toys over the years, covering the character and many members of his supporting cast. However, this toy is of a relatively recent character that doesn’t have much in terms of merchandise. While not officially announced, leaked images of a Tangle action figure were spotted by fans on eBay ahead of any kind of announcement.

Why is this a big deal? Tangle is an original character that hails from the IDW comics. Fans have been hoping to see Tangle and other original characters given more attention by Sega. Thus far, Sega has stopped short of putting Tangle in the mainline Sonic video games, though she has appeared in some of the mobile games, and she did get a small reference in Sonic Frontiers. A toy is a good sign that Sega is open to doing more with the character, and that’s a very good thing. Among those sharing their enthusiasm over the reveal is Ian Flynn, Tangle’s co-creator, and the current writer of IDW’s Sonic the Hedgehog comic.

Sonic fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for this figure of Tangle if they want it as part of their own collection. It’s pretty neat to see this happening, and it will likely open the door for more characters that were introduced in the IDW comics, such as Tangle’s buddy Whisper, and characters like Surge and Doctor Starline. After all of the legal chaos that followed the Sonic characters created for the Archie comics, Sega has been a lot more careful with those introduced via IDW. All of these characters are wholly owned by Sega, which theoretically frees them up to appear in anything, including Paramount’s films and any potential spin-offs.

Many Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been hoping to see Tangle and Whisper show up in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. A racing game with a large cast of colorful characters would seem like the perfect place for Tangle and Whisper to show up, but neither has been confirmed, as of this writing. The game does not currently have a release date, but it will be made available sometime in 2025.

Tangle has come a long way since being introduced back in 2018, and the Sonic comic’s original characters have helped ease a lot of the frustration resulting from the rights issues that plagued the Archie run. It’s been clear for a long time that things are much different under IDW, but longtime fans can’t help feeling worried about the possibility of these characters similarly disappearing one day. Hopefully this figure is a sign of good things to come for Tangle and Whisper fans!

