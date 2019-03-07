‘Apex Legends’ Adding A Report System Soon

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed a reporting system will soon be added to Apex Legends so players can report cheaters in-game.

The news comes way of Apex Legends Product Manager Lee Horn, who confirmed that Respawn has heard complaints about cheating in the game — particularly on PC — which is why it will be making reporting cheaters easier.

“A more detailed post about cheating is coming, so I don’t want to steal [Community Manager] Jay’s thunder, but a reporting feature is definitely on the way,” said Horn.

As you may know, right now it’s possible to report any cheater you come across while playing Apex Legends, but the process is a bit obtuse. There’s no in-game option like there’s for many online competitive games. Rather, you have to go to EA’s website and fill out what is basically a complaint form.

Cheating isn’t currently a prevalent problem in Apex Legends, but it’s not extremely uncommon to come across an account that is cheating either. Just in the first two weeks of the game, Respawn Entertainment booted 16,000 players for cheating, and that was with a faulty report system.

In other words, expect that number to increase with future waves of mass bans, because not only is the game getting bigger, which means more cheaters, but pinpointing an account that’s cheating will be much easier, which means people are going to be more likely to do it.

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of when the new reporting system will be added, but it’s presumably in the pipeline for the near-future.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. There still hasn’t been any word of a mobile or Nintendo Switch port.

