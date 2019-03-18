‘Apex Legends’ Gets Its First Evolving Skin in Season 1’s Battle Pass

The final reward in Apex Legends’ Season 1 battle pass might only look like a flashy, Legendary-tier weapon skin for the Havoc, but there’s actually more to it than that. For anyone who can reach that final level of the battle pass before the first season ends, you’ll earn the game’s first evolving skin. It’s only for the Havoc, but if you acquire the skin and use it in-game, you’ll notice that the gun starts to look a bit different as players increase their kill count.

Confirmed to be a Legendary weapon skin by Respawn Entertainment, the skin will only be earnable during Season 1 like everything else in the battle pass. The Havoc skin can be found below and comes with features like a checkerboard stock and an ornate dragon decoration that’s pointed towards the energy cell players replace when reloading. It’s the same gun that made a brief appearance in the teaser trailer for Season 1, the same preview that gave people their first official look at the new Legend named Octane who’s launching in the season alongside the battle pass.

Commenting within a thread on Reddit to explain how the skin works, Respawn said that it has three stages and will evolve within each game depending on how many kills a player has. As players amass more kills, “its eyes glow and its nostrils emit smoke, etc.,” said Respawn.

In a post that went over Respawn’s philosophy for the game’s first battle pass, the developers said the evolving Havoc skin was a treat for veteran players who could showcase their skills.

“In terms of rewards, we’ve tried to create a Battle Pass where first-time spenders can get a strong base of weapon and character cosmetics to fill out their initial collection at a deep discount,” the philosophy breakdown said. “In addition, we’ve included our first ever three-stage evolving Legendary Havoc weapon skin (for veterans who are looking for the new hotness), as well as Epic and Legendary Apex Packs.”

The Havoc was first introduced several weeks ago when Respawn added it as the game’s first new weapon. It’s compatible with two different Hop-Ups, though only one can be used at a time, though it’s not nearly as popular as other options like the Peacekeeper and Wingman which are still powerful picks despite some nerfs. Whether more players decide to pick it up now that the gun’s getting a flashy new skin though remains to be seen.