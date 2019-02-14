‘Apex Legends’ Fan Theory Suggests Two New Characters Were Already Teased

Ever since Respawn Entertainment dropped Apex Legends onto the gaming world, players have been taking to the free-to-play battle royale experience in record numbers. That said, this has also led to the rise of fan theories, the latest of which suggests we’ve already seen the next two characters that will be revealed.

The theory in question comes from Reddit user FrozenFroh, who claims that the next two characters that will be coming to Apex Legends have already appeared in a previously released roadmap video. At one point during the video, we are able to see what looks to be two characters in the background, one of which “is a Simulacrum red-hooded pilot from the concept art that was never used,” FrozenFroh said.

The other character we can see, according to FrozenFroh, “is Talchum, the Korean legend found hidden in Pathfinder’s official art.” What is really interesting about this theory, and probably what kicked it into motion to begin with, is that during the video, these two characters are shown just as the narrator says, “Who knows where the next champion will come from?”

Well, if this theory carries any sort of weight, we just might know exactly where the next champion will come from. Two of them, in fact. Of course, this is purely speculation at this point, so we recommend keeping the salt nearby. Either way, it will be interesting to see what Respawn has planned for Apex Legends players.

For more about the game:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What are your thoughts on this fan theory? Do you believe the two characters seen in the roadmap video are indeed the next two legends? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!