New ‘Apex Legends’ Patch Removes Free Twitch Pathfinder Skin Obtained Through Exploit

Exploits in online games is nothing new and unfortunately, exploits to get free loot isn’t either. For those that obtained the free Twitch Pathfinder skin for Apex Legends through a known exploit, the team over at Respawn has patched that right out with a new PC update.

We’ve pushed a small patch today for PC with a fix for the Twitch Prime Loot exploit on PC. With this update, the Omega Point Pathfinder skin will be removed from any accounts that obtained it using the exploit. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 26, 2019

According to the above tweet on the game’s official account, “We’ve pushed a small patch today for PC with a fix for the Twitch Prime Loot exploit on PC. With this update, the Omega Point Pathfinder skin will be removed from any accounts that obtained it using the exploit.”

The exploit in question was first revealed on February 21st immediately after the Twitch Prime loot went live. Players taking advantage of this exploit that spread like wildfire on Reddit even joked that “it’s the Reddit Prime package now.”

Given that there were detailed accounts on how to mass replicate the exploit, it’s also pretty fair to say that some more bans have been added to that initial number revealed a week post-launch.

For those that aren’t banned, Respawn’s free-to-play battle royale game is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

