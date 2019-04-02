‘Apex Legends’ Game-Breaking Bloodhound Glitch Discovered

Battle royale fans are still having a ball with Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends, and now that the game is about to enter only its third month of action, the stakes are growing higher for the devs to stay on top of issues. One of the main things Fortnite has going for it, outside of the game itself, is the constant updating and fixing of bugs. That said, Respawn is likely doing their best to keep up, but in the meantime, players are still finding some glitches that could be considered game-breaking, including one that pops up a lot with Bloodhound.

The glitch in question was posted to the Apex Legends subreddit by user “koelol,” and it shows the Health/Shield HUD, well… showing nothing. They noted how it seems to pop up mostly with Bloodhound, especially while using his ultimate. “I’ve ran into this bug a lot, mostly when I’m playing Bloodhound,” they said. “Think it’s most prevalent during his ult. Makes it really annoying when I’m trying to quickly heal up and my hud is invisible so I can’t even tell what I have.”

They then went on to note how the image seen above is just one they put together in Photoshop to replicate the issue, as they were unable to get an in-game recording of it happening in real time. Other users jumped in to mention how they have experienced a similar bug while playing Apex Legends.

Unfortunately, as Respawn still works its way to slinging out fixes left and right at the pace of the likes of Epic Games, it might be a bit of time before this issue is resolved. Then again, there might already be a fix in the works that will be arriving with an upcoming update. Either way, we’ll just have to wait and see how Respawn deals with it.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the wildly popular battle royale title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Have you experienced a similar problem while playing Apex Legends? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

