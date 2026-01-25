A new BioWare update has bad news for Dragon Age fans. Following the substantial flop of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, many fans of the fantasy RPG series are worried it’s going on ice, if not dead already. That said, assuming the series does have a future, fans are going to be waiting a very long time to see it.

The new update comes the way of Mark Darrah, who no longer works at BioWare, but was once a lead at the studio, and no doubt remains connected. To this end, he occasionally shares insight and inside information. Darrah has not said anything about the Dragon Age series, but his update about a change to BioWare nonetheless sheds light on its future.

Dragon Age Isn’t Returning Anytime Soon

Again, there is no guarantee that we will ever see another Dragon Age game following Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which has soured many on the series, and presumably soured EA executives, but if there is another Dragon Age game, it is certainly going to be a PS6 and next Xbox game. As you may know, it is expected that the next Mass Effect game is still a few years out. Based on rumors and speculation, it looks slated to release sometime in 2028 or 2029. Maybe even 2030, knowing BioWare, which has struggled to get games out recently. Why is this relevant? Well, because Darrah claims the studio has transitioned to a one-game studio. So, it is working on a new Mass Effect for the next few years, and only once it is out, will any work on Dragon Age even be a possibility. If this is the case, then BioWare’s next game is probably not going to be out until the early 2030s or even the mid 2030s.

If this is the case, would it even make sense to make a new Dragon Age game, a decade after its last release, which was a flop? If this report is true, then the series’ future is even more threatened than previously thought.

