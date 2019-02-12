‘Apex Legends’ Players Can’t Unsee Gibraltar as ‘Moana’s’ Maui

Respawn’s Apex Legends is taking the battle royale world by storm and not just because of its incredible take on a popular PvP model, but because of the amazing characters we’ve been introduced to. Gibraltar is one of those Legends and it seems that Moana fans think he’s the perfect fit for fans of the film.

My boy Gibraltar knows how to vacation hard! “What can I say, You’re Welcome” 😂 !so to working with kiddos & anyone who gets the reference! 🌸🔫 #Maui #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/wweavEx3AS — HannieLouWho / HBICGaming (@HannieLouWho) February 6, 2019

The free-to-play title is definitely on everyone’s minds, but Twitter had some of the best takes when it comes to the Moana character Maui:

Started playing Bloodhound last night and I actually love them. Played some Gibraltar too and as much as I want to love him (thickboi, LGBTQ, reminds me of Maui from Moana, etc) I don’t love his abilities all that much. I think he’s good but I’m not good with him. — Emintea (@EminteaWASD) February 11, 2019

I have a few nicks names for apex legends’ characters: lifeline- shuri (black panther), wraith- raven (teen titans), pathfinder- chappie, Bangalore- girl version of @BasicallyIDoWrk, Gibraltar- Maui (Moana), bloodhound- steampunk black panther — Isaac Meurer (@IsaacMeurer) February 12, 2019

alternate #ApexLegends character names Gibraltar: Maui

Wraith: Emo Psycho Thing

Bagalore: Bangarang

Lifeline: WHERE THE FUCK ARE YOU

Bloodhound: @Novritsch

Caustic: Lex Luthor

Mirage: @RogerCraigSmith

Pathfinder: Bastion but with voices instead of doowoos — Proxycloud (@proxycuck) February 11, 2019

Hands down Gibraltar. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be able to be Maui and gay at the same time, yet here we are. — Devin (@xYOHIKx) February 11, 2019

Everyone is calling Gibraltar from Apex Legends,Big Chungus and I’m over here calling him Maui. @Capp00 @M3RKMUS1C And now you can’t unsee it,so what can i say except your welcome. Lol xD pic.twitter.com/EWnhIAsO45 — GhostKniver (@GhostKniver) February 11, 2019

When you drop a barrier for your team… Pic courtesy of /u/OneStormyBoi via /r/ApexLegends Ever since I saw Gibraltar I thought they looked like Maui. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sCQF8MC6bO — Emintea (@EminteaWASD) February 11, 2019

Gibraltar in apex legends is literally maui pic.twitter.com/nNdz5hiyeN — Saturn Mutt (@SaturnMutts) February 10, 2019

OK, so maybe he’s not “literally” the Moana character but it’s a little too hard not to see the resembelance and we can dream!

Ready to try the hot new battle royale game out for yourself? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right here with our previous coverage.