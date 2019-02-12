Gaming

‘Apex Legends’ Players Can’t Unsee Gibraltar as ‘Moana’s’ Maui

Respawn’s Apex Legends is taking the battle royale world by storm and not just because of its incredible take on a popular PvP model, but because of the amazing characters we’ve been introduced to. Gibraltar is one of those Legends and it seems that Moana fans think he’s the perfect fit for fans of the film.

The free-to-play title is definitely on everyone’s minds, but Twitter had some of the best takes when it comes to the Moana character Maui:

OK, so maybe he’s not “literally” the Moana character but it’s a little too hard not to see the resembelance and we can dream!

Ready to try the hot new battle royale game out for yourself? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right here with our previous coverage.

