Xbox Game Free With Amazon Prime

A notable Xbox game is free on the Microsoft Store to all Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users with an Amazon Prime subscription. In addition to this, the same offer is also available to PC users with an Amazon Prime subscription. An Amazon Prime subscription is required because the offer comes the way of Prime Gaming. More specifically, between now and June 4, Prime Gaming has a free Xbox Game Studios game. An Amazon Prime subscription is necessary to claim the offer, but not to retain it, unlike free games with Xbox Game Pass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The free Xbox and PC game in question is a real-time strategy action game from developers Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Studios served as publisher. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the free PC and Xbox game is Minecraft Legends, a spin-off of 2011’s Minecraft, the single best-selling game ever.

Upon release, Minecraft Legends on Xbox platforms garnered a 71 on Metacritic. To couple this, it has a 2 out of 5 user review score on the Microsoft Store. Making matters worse, it appears to have not sold very well either, or at least this is what the lack of information from Microsoft suggests, as well as support ending for it back in 2024.

“The piglins’ Nether corruption is spreading across the Overworld, scorching everything it touches,” reads an official description of the game on the Microsoft Store. “Are you the hero who will protect this gentle land? Plan your strategy and face the piglins in epic battles – but be warned: they always fight back. Take on piglin bases by day and defend your allies after dusk. Explore lush biomes filled with treasures and perils, meet new friends, and reunite with familiar mobs. With the allays by your side, all that’s left to do is save the world.”

Play video

Those on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC that decide to check out Minecraft Legends for free with their Amazon Prime subscription should expect a game that is on average about 9 to 13 hour longs, depending on how deep you engage with the side content. Completionists will need roughly 20 hours with the Minecraft game though. Of course, other factors like playstyle and skill level should also be considered when trying to calculate how long you will spend with the game.

For more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest Xbox news, all of the latest Xbox rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox deals — click here.