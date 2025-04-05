7 Celebrities We’d Love to See in GTA 6

Since Grand Theft Auto 3, developer Rockstar has consistently included big-name celebrities in its voice cast. The number of stars cast in GTA games has gone down over the years as Rockstar prefers to work with newer voices, but even GTA 5 is filled with cameos. For the most part, celebrity voices have been relegated to the in-game radio stations, which will likely still be the case in GTA 6.

Here are the seven stars we’d love to see Rockstar add to the roster in GTA 6.

Danny Dyer

We’re starting things off with an actor who previously appeared in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Dyer voiced Kent Paul in both games, and Paul popped up in GTA 5 as one of the stars on the Vinewood Walk of Fame.

That implies he’s still alive, making him a great option for Rockstar to bring back as GTA 6 is partially set in Vice City. It would be a shame to walk into the Malibu Club and not see Paul waiting at the bar.

Danny Trejo

Like Dyer, Trejo has already been in two GTA games. He played Umberto Robina in Vice City and Vice City Stories. As the leader of Los Cabrones, his section in both games is relatively minor, so Rockstar wouldn’t need to get Trejo in the booth for very long.

Plus, Trejo has been in several games over the last few years. With appearances in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Olli Olli World, and a Far Cry 6 expansion, he’s still very active. Here’s hoping Umberto makes one last appearance.

Walton Goggins

HBO

The Walton Goggins renaissance continues. Goggins has been incredibly busy over the last few years with hit roles in shows like The Righteous Gemstones, Fallout, and most recently, The White Lotus. He also has voice acting chops with roles in animated shows like Invincible and video games like Prey.

More than anything, Goggins has shown incredible range, making him a great candidate to appear on one of the in-game radio stations. Toss him onto GTA 6‘s version of Rebel Radio and let him go to town as Baby Billy.

Dan Le Batard

Speaking of radio hosts, Dan Le Batard should get heavy consideration. He’s one of the most notable sports reporters in the business and has been based in Miami for the bulk of his career. Le Batard also isn’t afraid to be controversial, which makes him a great option for GTA 6‘s talk radio station. Though if Le Batard is in the cast, Rockstar better get Stugotz as well.

William H. Macy

William H. Macy might be a bit too big of an actor for GTA 6. Not because Rockstar wouldn’t have enough money to convince, but if the developers continue to focus on lesser-known actors, he wouldn’t fit the bill.

That said, Macy was born in Miami and has shown off impressive range throughout his long career. He’s also done a ton of voice work, so joining GTA 6 shouldn’t be too big of a jump. Of course, we’d love to see him in a main role, but it’d be just as fun to see him off the rails on a talk radio segment.

Dwyane Wade

Rockstar hasn’t used pro athletes much in the past, but one of the most prominent casting choices we’ve seen in the realm was when former New York Giants’ star Lawrence Taylor played BJ Smith in Vice City.

Now that we’re going back to the fan-favorite location, why not cast an athlete who’s synonymous with Miami? Dwyane Wade has shown to be a decent presence on TV with his game show The Cube, and it doesn’t get much more Miami than the former Heat star.

Pitbull

Well, it can get a little more Miami. Pitbull is essentially synonymous with the city, and Mr. 305 would make a great cameo or radio host. Simply put, if Rockstar doesn’t include at least a few of Pitbull’s hits in GTA 6, it will feel like an attack against the city.

Following in the steps of Big Boy, DJ Pooh, Daddy Yankee, and the rest of the long list of big-name guests as a radio host. This is as close to a casting layup as it gets for Rockstar in GTA 6.