Nintendo Switch Deal Makes Hit Indie Game Less than $10

The last few days have been a bit of a whirlwind for Nintendo fans, with the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct followed closely by preorder delays due to U.S. tariffs. Frankly, gamers with a Nintendo Switch at home could use a win, and Supergiant Games and Nintendo are here to deliver. One of the most popular indie games around, Hades, just got a massive discount in the Nintendo Switch eShop. After that $80 game sticker shock, being able to snag a beloved game like this while we wait for its sequel is a breath of fresh air for many gamers. Thanks to a 65% discount, Hades is currently less than $10 for the Nintendo Switch.

Hades saw its full release in 2020 and instantly skyrocketed to Universal Acclaim status with an impressive 93 Metacritic Score. The roguelike was praised for bringing stunning visuals and an immersive, Greek-mythology-inspired storyline to the genre. For many gamers, it is an absolute must-play, and the roguelike gameplay loop gives it solid replayability value, too.

For those who aren’t familiar, Hades puts players in the role of the Prince of the Underworld himself. Gamers wield a variety of powers and weapons in their efforts to break free from the Underworld. Each run helps you gather more powers and progress the plot, so those inevitable deaths still build up to something great.

The highly anticipated sequel, Hades 2, was recently confirmed for a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 console first release. We don’t yet know when Hades 2 will see its full release, but clearly, Nintendo is ready to build up the hype by making sure fans can experience the first game on its handheld console.

Hades Nintendo Switch Discount & Switch 2 Compatibility

Starting today, the original Hades is on sale for 65% off in the Nintendo eShop. That makes this iconic roguelike, which normally costs $24.99, just $8.74. We have to say, it’s good to see that decimal point right next to the 8 without a 0 in between. This impressive deal runs through April 22nd at 2:59 AM EDT, so you have a few weeks to decide if you’re ready to sink several hours into exploring the depths of hell with Zagreus.

Zagreus in Hades

In addition to Nintendo Switch, Hades is available on PC via Steam or Epic Games, PlayStation, Xbox, and even mobile via Netflix Games. However, the impressive discount that makes the indie game less than $10 is currently only available for the Nintendo Switch. The game is not currently listed as having compatibility or start-up issues on the Nintendo Switch 2 console, so if you’re planning to make the swap, you should still be able to enjoy Hades when the Nintendo Switch 2 arrives on June 5th. Given that Hades 2 will be coming to Switch 2 first for its console release, now is a great time to start your collection.

Have you played Hades yet? What about Hades 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!