Apex Legends Announces Halloween Event With New Map Mode

Apex Legends is officially set to get into the spirit of the season with the newly announced Fight or Fright Collection Event, a special Halloween-flavored event filled with spooky skins and cosmetics. After the previous Collection Event was received extremely poorly, there’s been some changes implemented for the upcoming one.

The basic premise of the Collection Event remains the same: limited-time cosmetics and a special limited-time mode. The details, however, make all the difference. There’s the usual free cosmetics, of course, and that hasn’t changed, but the way in which players can unlock event-specific exclusives beyond that has.

First off, event currency seems to be a thing of the past. Now, players can either directly purchase the new event stuff with Apex Coins (the in-game currency you buy with real money) or Crafting Materials, and they also drop from Event Apex Packs, which now include non-event loot in the place of event currency. As before, unlocking all of the event cosmetics opens up a new Heirloom — Lifeline this time — but rather than simply being able to buy the Heirloom at that point, the Heirloom is automatically unlocked when players unlock all of the event goods. In short, it’s much friendlier to players, and likely won’t create as much backlash as the previous Collection Event.

Something wicked this way comes. 🌘 Introducing the Fight or Fright Collection Event, where darkness falls upon Kings Canyon in a haunting all-new limited-time mode: https://t.co/iZm17wQIVI pic.twitter.com/ZR2j1I7a3f — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 7, 2019

The Fight or Fright Event also features a new limited-time mode called Shadowfall where solo players fight on a nighttime version of the King’s Canyon map. The twist? Players that are killed respawn as an undead version of their character that then team up to take on any of those still living.

“As part of the Shadow Squad, you will lose your ability to use weapons and your legend abilities will be stripped, but in return, you will be given increased movement and jump speed, along with a brutal melee attack,” Respawn’s blog about the new event reads. “You’ll also have the ability to scale walls and be given unlimited respawns via skydive.”

Once there are only 10 living players left, they must join together to try to escape the aforementioned Shadow Squad. The event, and the new mode, is scheduled to run from October 15th through November 5th.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 3: Meltdown began on October 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.