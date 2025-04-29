A brand new Titanfall game has reportedly been cancelled, much to the dismay of fans. EA is one of the most prominent publishers in the gaming industry thanks to major studios and franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, and of course, all of the EA Sports titles. EA has grown a tremendous amount over the years and was, for a time, the exclusive publisher of AAA Star Wars games. Respawn Entertainment is one of EA’s most respected studios as it has helped create some of the best Star Wars games along with maintaining Apex Legends, a popular battle royale game set in the Titanfall universe.

Unfortunately, fans want Titanfall 3. Although Apex Legends is set in that world, it is pretty disconnected from the gameplay of the Titanfall franchise. Players want to be able to wall-run, get into giant gun-wielding mechs, and experience the world through the eyes of a pilot once more. Unfortunately, it seems like rumors of Titanfall 3 have once again been greatly exaggerated as Respawn has to shelve another Titanfall game.

New Titanfall Game Cancelled

As reported by Bloomberg, Respawn Entertainment is cancelling a brand new game set in the Titanfall universe codenamed R7. While not Titanfall 3, this untitled game would’ve been an extraction shooter set in the sci-fi universe. It’s unclear if it would’ve featured the return of the titans themselves or been closer to Apex Legends.

Bloomberg reports that the game was in the very early stages of development and was nowhere near close to release. This comes just after Respawn released a statement about layoffs, noting it has cancelled two games that were in the incubation stage, meaning they were extremely early in development. Not much is known about the other game, but Bloomberg confirms it was cancelled earlier this year. It seems like this is another devastating blow to a beloved studio and we probably won’t see the return of Titanfall anytime soon.

This isn’t the first Titanfall game to be cancelled. While it was previously reported that a proper Titanfall 3 was cancelled at Respawn a while back, there was another Titanfall spin-off game that was in the works a couple of years ago. It also never saw the light of day. Perhaps one day Titanfall 3 will happen, but it likely won’t be for many, many years. As of right now, it seems like Respawn will continue working on Apex and making Star Wars games.