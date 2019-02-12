‘Apex Legends’ and How It Relates to Titanfall, According to Respawn

Now that the team over at Respawn has celebrated their battle royale phenomena Apex Legends hitting over 25 million players, the team is focused on what’s next and how they want to present the world’s lore. We’ve met some incredible characters and even more are on the way, but some are wondering just how this fits into the Titanfall universe when it very much feels like a brand new IP. Apparently, Respawn wants you to see at as a new IP intentionally.

Respawn CEO Vince Zampella recently sat down with the team over at VentureBeat to talk about the incredible free-to-play online game and when asked about if this was in fact a new IP, he responded “I think we’re trying to treat it like a new IP. While it is in the Titanfall universe, it’s something new and unique. We want people to know that and understand that. Someone might have heard that Titanfall is such a hardcore game, so maybe if this one is branded that way, they don’t want to try it. This is something new. Come and give it a fair chance.”

For those that have played the game themselves, it truly does feel very much like it’s own adventure. The lack of titans helps, but the art style is different, the mechanics are different, and the cinematic intro is more in-tune with titles such as Borderlands than that of Titanfall.

One thing is for sure: Apex Legends has some serious potential and the overall fan feedback has been glorious. Zampella and his team are excited for what’s next and are happy to take in what players are saying to make it even better.

Ready to try it out for yourself? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right here with our previous coverage.

Thought on the “new IP” and how Respawn is taking on the battle royale genre? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!