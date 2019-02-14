Apex Legends: How to Get the Valentine’s Day Gear

The new battle royale game on the block is celebrating Valentine’s Day in true Apex Legends style with some festive new gear exclusive for the holiday of love. For those looking to score the limited-time badge, weapon skin, and festive banner, there are a few things you need to know first.

First things first, the Live Die Live Badge that we talked about earlier today The “Live Die Live” Banner Badge requires players to “Revive a member of your squad between 2/13 and 2/19 to earn this limited time badge. Added Valentines Day cosmetic items to the store. They will be live and available in the store starting 2/13 until 2/19 and then they’re gone!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s an easy – and free – way to encourage players to help each other out which is awesome to see in an online gaming environment.

Unfortunately for the “Through the Heart” weapon skin and the “Love of the Game” banner, those must be purchased through the in-game store for Apex Coins. Both cost real cash to purchase. In order to get these, both items cost 1,100 Apex Coins, which means you’re looking at spending 20 bucks for the 2,000 bundle. For those that want both items, 30 dollars total is what players are looking to spend.

For those that want any of the three items, get them now because the event is live and will run until February 19th.

Ready to get into the game and earn these exclusive items for yourself? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can also check out our full character guide here to see which Legend suits your play style the best.

Thoughts on the latest battle royale game from the team over at Respawn and their first event? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or you can hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

For more about the game itself:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”