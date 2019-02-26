‘Apex Legends’: How to Link to Your Steam Account

With Respawn’s free-to-play battle royale game taking the gaming community by storm, more and more players are dropping into the action to see what it’s all about. For those that play primarily on PC and are hoping to link the title to their account, it’s fairly simple to do — here’s what you need to know:
- Open up the game
- Go to Friends button on Apex Legends main menu (bottom right)
- “Link Steam Account” will populate on the left
- Click the link to open up a new browser tab
- Follow the steps listed
- Steam friends list will be imported and the game will be linked
This is nifty for those that don’t like to play with randoms, making it even easier to match up with friends you’re already familiar wit.
As for the game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. What do you think about Respawn’s Apex Legends so far? What other features do you think they should add that could make it even better, maybe other platforms of availability? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!
“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”
- If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.
Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.
- Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.