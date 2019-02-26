‘Apex Legends’: How to Link to Your Steam Account

With Respawn’s free-to-play battle royale game taking the gaming community by storm, more and more players are dropping into the action to see what it’s all about. For those that play primarily on PC and are hoping to link the title to their account, it’s fairly simple to do — here’s what you need to know:

Open up the game Go to Friends button on Apex Legends main menu (bottom right) “Link Steam Account” will populate on the left Click the link to open up a new browser tab Follow the steps listed Steam friends list will be imported and the game will be linked

This is nifty for those that don’t like to play with randoms, making it even easier to match up with friends you’re already familiar wit.

As for the game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”