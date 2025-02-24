Here’s Every LEGO Set Launching On March 1st 2025

After a very light month of releases in February, LEGO has a lot of new sets prepped and ready to go March 2025. The lineup has a little bit of everything, but some of the standouts can be found in the Ninjago, Art, Architecture lineups, along with a collection of Formula 1 Speed Champions sets. Everything you need to know can be found right here, and keep in mind that all of the sets will be available on February 28th / March 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated.
If you want to dive right in, you can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. At the time of writing, promotional offers for March are unknown, but rest assured that you’ll be able to find some right here at LEGO on March 1st. Now, let’s get to the breakdown.
LEGO Art, Architecture, Icons, and Ideas
- The Vincent Van Gogh LEGO Art Sunflowers (#31215) is available to pre-order now here at the LEGO Shop priced at $199.99.
- The LEGO Architecture Trevi Fountain (21062) set is available to pre-order now here at LEGO and here on Amazon for $159.99.
- LEGO Icons French Cafe (10362) – $79.99: See at LEGO
- The Evolution of STEM (21355) is available to pre-order now here at LEGO priced at $79.99.
Brickheadz
- Transformers Optimus Prime (40803) – $19.99: See at LEGO
- Transformers Bumblebee (40804): – $19.99: See at LEGO
Ninjago
- Ninjago City Workshops (71837) – $249.99: See at LEGO
- Arc Dragon of Focus (71836) – $99.99: See at LEGO
- Thunderfang Dragon of Chaos (71832) – $69.99: See at LEGO
- Ninja Double Katanas – $24.99: See at LEGO
- Lloyd’s Sword with Sheath – $19.99: See at LEGO
- Dragonian Warrior Axe – $9.99: See at LEGO
Disney and Duplo
- Lilo and Stitch Beach House (43268) – $89.99: Pre-order at the LEGO Store / Pre-order on Amazon
- Maleficent’s and Cruella De Vil’s Dresses (43262) – $69.99: See at LEGO
- Cinderella’s Dress (43266) – $39.99: See at LEGO
- Heihei (43272) – $39.99: See at LEGO
- DUPLO DISNEY Winnie the Pooh’s Birthday Party (10457) – $19.99: See at LEGO
- DUPLO DISNEY Mickey Mouse Clubhouse & Car (10454) – $19.99: See at LEGO
- DUPLO PEPPA PIG Funfair (10453) – $49.99: See at LEGO
- DUPLO PEPPA PIG Camping Trip (10452) – $19.99: See at LEGO
Classic, Creator 3-in-1, and City:
- CLASSIC / Creative Build-and-Play Box (11044) – $49.99: See at LEGO
- CLASSIC / Cool Creative Box (11043) – $29.99: See at LEGO
- CLASSIC / Magical Transparent Box (11040) – $24.99: See at LEGO
- CREATOR / Wild Animals: Pink Flamingo (31170) – $24.99: See at LEGO
- CREATOR / Record Player with Flowers (31172) – $29.99: See at LEGO
- CITY / Off-Road Police Car Chase (60449) – $39.99: See at LEGO
- CITY / F1 Grid with VCARB & Sauber Race Cars (60474) – $29.99: See at LEGO
Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter
- STAR WARS / AT-AT Driver (75429) – $69.99: See at LEGO
- HARRY POTTER / Knight Bus Adventure (76446) – $49.99: See at LEGO
- MARVEL / The Hulk Truck vs. Thanos (76312) – $34.99: See at LEGO
Gaming
- HORIZON ADVENTURES / Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth (77037) – $44.99: See at LEGO
- MINECRAFT / The Ghast Balloon Village Attack (21273) – $69.99: See at LEGO
- MINECRAFT / The Parrot Houses (21282) – $69.99: See at LEGO
- MINECRAFT / Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring (21272) – $49.99: See at LEGO
- MINECRAFT / The Trial Chamber (21271) – $39.99: See at LEGO
Speed Champions, Technic, and Minifigures
- LEGO Speed Champions Ultimate Formula 1 Collector’s Pack (66802) – $269.99: Pre-order on Amazon
- Ferrari SF-24 (77242) – $26.99: See at LEGO
- Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 (77243) – $26.99: See at LEGO
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS W15 (77244) – $26.99: Pre-order at LEGO
- Aston Martin Aramco F1 AMR24 (77245) – $26.99: Pre-order at LEGO
- Visa Cash App VCARB 01 (77246) – $26.99: Pre-order at LEGO
- KICK Sauber F1 Team C44 Race Car (77247) – $26.99: Pre-order at LEGO
- BWT Alpine F1 Team A524 (77248) – $26.99: Pre-order at LEGO
- Williams Racing FW46 (77249) – $26.99: Pre-order at LEGO
- MoneyGram Haas F1 Team VF-24 (77250) – $26.99: Pre-order at LEGO
- F1 Team McLaren MCL38 (77251) – $26.99: Pre-order at LEGO
- TECHNIC / Fast & Furious Toyota Supra MK4 (42204) – $59.99: See at LEGO
- TECHNIC . Tipping Dump Truck (42203) – $49.99: See at LEGO
- MINIFIGURE / Scaled-Up Racing Driver Minifigure (40819) – $54.99: See at LEGO