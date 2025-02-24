When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews.

Gear

Here’s Every LEGO Set Launching On March 1st 2025

New LEGO sets for March 2025 include Ninjago, Speed Champions, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. 

By

Comments

After a very light month of releases in February, LEGO has a lot of new sets prepped and ready to go March 2025. The lineup has a little bit of everything, but some of the standouts can be found in the Ninjago, Art, Architecture lineups, along with a collection of Formula 1 Speed Champions sets. Everything you need to know can be found right here, and keep in mind that all of the sets will be available on February 28th / March 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to dive right in, you can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website.  After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. At the time of writing, promotional offers for March are unknown, but rest assured that you’ll be able to find some right here at LEGO on March 1st. Now, let’s get to the breakdown.

LEGO Art, Architecture, Icons, and Ideas

Brickheadz

Ninjago

Disney and Duplo

Classic, Creator 3-in-1, and City:

  • CLASSIC / Creative Build-and-Play Box (11044) – $49.99: See at LEGO
  • CLASSIC / Cool Creative Box (11043) – $29.99: See at LEGO
  • CLASSIC / Magical Transparent Box (11040) – $24.99: See at LEGO
  • CREATOR / Wild Animals: Pink Flamingo (31170) – $24.99: See at LEGO
  • CREATOR / Record Player with Flowers (31172) – $29.99: See at LEGO
  • CITY / Off-Road Police Car Chase (60449) – $39.99: See at LEGO
  • CITY / F1 Grid with VCARB & Sauber Race Cars (60474) – $29.99: See at LEGO

Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter

  • STAR WARS / AT-AT Driver (75429) – $69.99: See at LEGO
  • HARRY POTTER / Knight Bus Adventure (76446) – $49.99: See at LEGO
  • MARVEL / The Hulk Truck vs. Thanos (76312) – $34.99: See at LEGO

Gaming

  • HORIZON ADVENTURES / Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth (77037) – $44.99: See at LEGO
  • MINECRAFT / The Ghast Balloon Village Attack (21273) – $69.99: See at LEGO
  • MINECRAFT / The Parrot Houses (21282) – $69.99: See at LEGO
  • MINECRAFT / Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring (21272) – $49.99: See at LEGO
  • MINECRAFT / The Trial Chamber (21271) – $39.99: See at LEGO

Speed Champions, Technic, and Minifigures

Tagged:

Next Article

Most Viewed