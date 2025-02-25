Monster Hunter Wilds Day 1 Patch Goes Live, and It’s a Big One

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to release on February 28th, and it promises to be the biggest launch for the series yet. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Capcom’s next Monster Hunter game, and the two open betas the company held have only increased the hype. Additionally, with the review embargo up, early reviews for Monster Hunter Wilds are great, with the game scoring very positive numbers. While the game is not yet out, preloading has become available for some players across different platforms. The first update is out as well, and while there aren’t patch notes for it just yet, players are surprised at how hefty it is.

The day one patch for Monster Hunter Wilds is out now (at least for PlayStation 5 at the time of writing) revealing just how big the download is. Players will want to ensure they start the download early if they have the game preloaded, or else they may face a wait on launch day.

Monster hunter wilds avis unit.

The Monster Hunter Wilds’ 1.000.020 day one update is nearly 18GB on PlayStation 5, leaving many wondering what the patch contains. Early review copies did not come with the high-resolution textures, leaving some to believe the day one patch will add these. With the size of these textures, this is a plausible explanation.

Others point out the Monster Hunter Wilds update includes Balance Mode and the PlayStation 5 Pro update. The update takes the game from version 1.0 to version 1.000.020, so it is a small update in the grand scheme of things. As time goes on, updates will add more content and resolve bugs with the game.

Capcom has not officially released the patch notes for the 1.000.020 update, leaving fans to guess. The official details will likely be released later, possibly on launch day. Capcom has shared previous update notes and their desire to increase performance and resolve issues with Monster Hunter Wilds in the past, so it is only a matter of time before fans see these patch notes.

This is likely only the first of many patches for Monster Hunter Wilds. Fans can expect more updates to the game as time goes on, and Capcom has already confirmed DLC. Both Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise received post-launch content, so it is no surprise Monster Hunter Wilds will do the same.

Monster hunter wilds hunter and seikret.

Monster Hunter Wilds introduces many new features and a whole new world to explore. Both returning and new monsters will be available to hunt, giving the game an expansive roster. Newcomers will find it more easily approachable than past games, letting them get into the action quickly and start learning the game.

Monster Hunter Wilds is a multi-platform launch, available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It has cross-play, meaning all players can play together regardless of where they are playing. Players can purchase the Standard Edition of Monster Hunter Rise for $69.99 and additional versions are priced higher but with extra content.