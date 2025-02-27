8 Must-Have Mods to Replay Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has long established itself as a must-play title in the gaming landscape. A replay is inevitable as the addictive and immersive nature of Skyrim warrants anywhere between one and ten playthroughs. Mods add a lot of replay value to Skyrim, all thanks to the committed modding community that allows each player to create their ideal game.

The Skyrim mods in this list don’t interfere with the vanilla vibe of the game, only enhance it. From graphical, immersion-focused, combat, to new spells and housing, all these mods are a must-have for anyone replaying Skyrim and will keep players occupied until The Elder Scrolls VI releases.

SkyUI

User Downloads: 19,114,856 Mod Link: SkyUI Mod Author: SkyUI Team

No mod list for Skyrim is complete without SkyUI. The default UI for Skyrim is ugly, dated, and focused for console players. PC players will have a far better experience navigating the user interface with this mod. SkyUI reworks the inventory, magic, favorites, looting, and shouts menu for a cleaner look.

SkyUI is even a requirement for plenty of mods, as it integrates a mod menu to adjust and tweak options. No one should play Skyrim with its old UI while SkyUI exists.

Ordinator – Perks of Skyrim

User Downloads: 12,336,336 Mod Link: Ordinator Mod Author & Image Credit: Enai Siaion

The perk trees in Skyrim are a little lacking and struggle to create exciting builds. Ordinator offers a chance to create many builds that offer balanced and fun playstyles that add a refreshing element back into Skyrim. There are over 450 new perks, replacing all the old ones.

All the perks are visible from the mod page, and players who know which class they usually use can glance at the new perk trees. Ordinator has a focus on matching the vanilla game difficulty while reworking the entire perk system.

Apocalypse – Magic of Skyrim

User Downloads: 11,315,117 Mod Link: Apocalypse Mod Author & Image Credit: Enai Siaion

Magic players have little excitement with the vanilla spells in Skyrim. This mod adds over 150 lore-friendly spells that spice up gameplay for any mage player. The spells are balanced, with high-quality visuals, and include scroll variants. The spells cover all magic schools from novice to master.

Destruction spells are a blast to use, but all the other schools have received tons of focus to make each far more enjoyable. Illusion and alteration have become fully viable to use in combat and create far better mage builds.

Leaf Rest

User Downloads: 132,387 Mod Link: Leaf Rest Mod Author & Image Credit: aukmat

There is no point in adventure and looting if a player has nowhere to relax and store all their treasure. Leaf Rest gives players a quaint house at Riverwood, giving access early to gamers. The key to the house is obtained for free at the mailbox.

The best feature of the house is an auto-sorting station that distributes most items into neat stockpiles around the house. The house comes stocked with all the essentials including a smithing area, an enchanting table, and an alchemy room. The outdoor section also has a farming area and a cute patio.

Simply Bigger Trees

User Downloads: 1,124,850 Mod Link: Simply Bigger Trees Mod Author & Image Credit: fadingsignal

One minor change can significantly impact the fantasy appeal of Skyrim, giving an ethereal feel with a minimal impact on performance. This mod expands the trees within Skyrim to accurately portray how old the region is while making the player feel lost in the vastness of the world.

Trees have been increased to be 1.8x of their original size. When using an ENB, the larger trees will cause more shadows and have a bigger hit to performance. This performance hit is more noticeable on the custom settings of this mod.

Alternate Start

User Downloads: 9,696,405 Mod Link: Alternate Start Mod Author: Arthmoor

The starting intro of Skyrim has become a meme in the gaming community. While beloved, replaying the default intro for the hundredth time can get boring quickly. Alternate start gives players a chance to customize their character and envision their own story.

From a prison cell, players can talk to a statue to begin their adventure. Starts vary from being a bandit, camper in the woods, a new recruit for one of the guilds, or starting the default intro. The main story is unaffected and can be resumed by heading to Whiterun and seeking the Jarl.

Skyrim Flora Overhaul

User Downloads: 7,245,367 Mod Link: Skyrim Flora Overhaul Mod Author & Image Credit: vurt

The local flora in Skyrim is in vast need of improvement. The land becomes far greener and more colorful with this mod. The flora overhaul introduces 65 new grass and plant variants that encapsulate most of the outdoors. The mod also adds 18 new tree models, replacing the vanilla ones.

Trees in snowy regions now accurately represent trees in those conditions and even have bends. Green forests feel like another game, especially when combined with the Simply Taller Trees mod.

Skyrims Unique Treasure

User Downloads: 1,801,342 Mod Link: Skyrims Unique Treasure Mod Author & Image Credit: clintmich and icecreamassassin and sirjesto

A core aspect of Skyrim is all the treasure within the game. Looting chests for valuable and rare items is a central experience for the game and it only becomes more exciting with this mod. The unique treasure mod introduces new items and weapons into the game.

The items have unique textures and can be collected for display purposes, used in combat, or sold for money. The mod adds around 150 treasures scattered around the world for players to find while completing quests.