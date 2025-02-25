Kim Possible Returns After Nearly Two Decades for New Disney Crossover

Play video

Kim Possible has made her return to TV screens after nearly 20 years as part of Disney’s new crossover series. Disney Television Animation really was on a different level in the early 2000s as they had released a number of great shows that have gone on to have huge fandoms even after all these years. Kim Possible was one such series as although it was telling episodic stories every week, they were all building towards a longer story as Kim and her best friend Ron Stoppable made their way through high school. But it’s been a long time since Kim was last seen in action.

Kim Possible has been such a notable series with Disney that they have attempted to bring the franchise back with new projects such as a live-action movie reboot, but it’s been a while since they have tried again. But now Kim Possible has made her grand return to the Disney Channel as part of the special Chibiverse series that brings together multiple Disney animated shows into a single universe for all sorts of bite sized adventures. Check it out in the video above to see how Kim factors into a new adventure with Phineas and Ferb‘s Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

What Is Chibiverse?

Originally created by Gino Guzzardo, Chibiverse is now in its third season as it brings together Disney’s various animated shows like The Owl House, Gravity Falls, Phineas and Ferb and more for special adventures where fans get to see each of the characters interact for the first time ever. But while the first two seasons were focused on telling smaller stories, the reach has widened in the latest season to not only include longer stories like fans had been hoping for but older series that have not been seen on TV screens for a long time.

This latest episode is a great example of the idea as it brings back Kim Possible for the first time since her original series ended back in 2007. The Kim Possible seen here not only gets to work in her famous “So not the drama” catchphrase, but Chibiverse also brought back original voice actress Christy Carlson Romano to reprise her role. So it’s a very welcome comeback indeed, and hopefully not the last we’ll get to see of Kim or any of the characters from her series.

Is Kim Possible Coming Back?

Funny enough, Kim Possible’s return for Disney’s Chibiverse comes at a time where the series is reportedly getting interest on a revival of some kind. It was previously reported by The DisInsider that Disney “wants to do something” with Kim Possible but it’s currently unclear as to whether this will be a reboot, revival or a new live-action project. The actual form of the potential revival is not clear, but they are sure that the franchise will be returning at “some point in the future.”

With Kim Possible‘s return in Chibiverse helping fans remember the animated series, it’s a good sign for the future. Disney has been experimenting with reviving some of their classic hits in new ways like with the coming new season of Phineas and Ferb hitting later this Summer, it’s not outside of the realm of possibility that we’ll see a new version of Kim Possible someday. There is a lot of potential for her future appearances too as she could have new villains, and all sorts of legacy sequel opportunities. Let’s cross our fingers that it actually happens in full someday.