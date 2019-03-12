‘Apex Legends’ Leak Shows Off First Look at 10 Potential New Legends

With season one officially kicking off this month for Apex Legends, fans of the free-to-play battle royale game already know we have a few more Legends coming our way. Now we’ve got our first look at not 5, but 10 new Legends possibly making their way into Respawn’s online title in the near future thanks to a recent leak.

Twitter user @Shrugtal has been very busy lately, finding characters locked away in concept art suddenly showing up as in-game icons:

anyone remember talchum from the concept art? he has a ingame icon too, along with two other people pic.twitter.com/BlAudSdXam — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 11, 2019

Twitter user ‘Surgent179‘ also provided a mockup design for the leaked characters, including the previously revealed Octane:

Last one to not spam you but user Surgent179 edited your mock-up with their respective characters (if we are right) pic.twitter.com/Z4ttx50Db3 — whipped mccree (@frozenfroh) March 11, 2019

Some more #ApexLegends possible characters in the files pic.twitter.com/BJ1GlM1QNs — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 11, 2019

Some early concept art for unreleased #ApexLegends legends pic.twitter.com/UQk3ILUldd — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 11, 2019

With the Battle Pass, and Season 1 start date, allegedly kicking off today, it’s possible we’ll see a few of these go live in the very near future. For the full list of leaked characters, thanks to US.BlastingNews:

Nomad

Octane

Prophet

Husaria

Jericho

Rampart

Blackout

Crypto

Rosie

Skunner

Wattson

As for the free-to-play battle royale game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. What do you think about the latest Legends leak? Feeling any particular Legend more than the others? What other skins and add-ons do you think they should add that could make the battle royale game even better? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

