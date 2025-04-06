The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Report Narrows Down Release Date

A new report about the heavily rumored remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has narrowed down the release date. We’ve been hearing rumors of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake for months. So far, nothing has come from these rumors, but that could change very soon. Previously, many of these rumors pegged the Bethesda game for an April release date. Now, a new report has narrowed down this window even more.

The new report comes the way of Detective Seeds, a source with an inconsistent track record, but who has provided accurate scoops, at times, in the past. That said, their information on this specific remake has been a bit dodgy so far.

According to the leaker, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake is going to release the week of April 21st alongside the conclusion of the ongoing Elder Scrolls Online anniversary event, which itself ends on April 22.

“Look for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake week of April 21st after the Elder Scrolls Online anniversary event ends,” claims the leaker. “Initial info timeline was off, I own it, it happens doing this. Highly confident on dropping after event concludes as it is from more than one person. The project is 100% real for those doubting it.”

Of course, there is no guarantee this information is accurate. The same source previously suggested the remake would release either this week or next week, which is apparently inaccurate according to this latest update. They also previously suggested this will be a shadow drop, which they appear to be sticking to in this new report.

All of this is to say, take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, it has not drawn out Bethesda nor Xbox for comment. Considering none of the previous other reports and rumors achieved this, it is safe to assume this situation won’t change. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

