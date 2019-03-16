‘Apex Legends’ Leak Reveals C4 Satchel Charges

Apex Legends players and dataminers have relentlessly dug through the game’s files to find hints of what weapons and features might be added next, and the latest leak reveals that a C4 Satchel Charge weapon might be added at some point. There’s only a limited number of explosive tools in Apex Legends right now and none that can be controlled remotely by players, and seeing how similar Satchel Charges have made an appearance in the Titanfall series before, there certainly appears to be room for this new type of ordinance.

GamingINTEL first shared the images of the C4 Satchel Charges which later made an appearance on RealApexLeaks, a Twitter account known for sharing leaks pertaining to Apex Legends.

Having C4 in Apex Legends could open the door for many creative plays like trapping the exits of Wraith’s portals or boobytrapping a care package to sabotage anyone who tries to loot its goods, but this leak and all others should be approached with some skepticism. Players who’ve looked through the files have found references to items and other features from the Titanfall series such as wall-running and Titans themselves, though simply finding the files isn’t a guarantee that something will be added.

Respawn Entertainment indicated as much in its recent update about the battle pass, the same one that told players the pass and the start of Season 1 wouldn’t be happening when people expected. The developer said in the post that it’s fun to dig through the files and find references to items, but some things people will find are remnants of cut content.

“There’s stuff in there that is very old, or things we’ve tried in the past and cut–remember our design process is to prototype and play lots of ideas–and some of it may be things we’re still building for Apex Legends,” Respawn said. “Finding this stuff by no means confirms that it’ll ever come out. At best you should treat any posts about this as a rumor and the real info will come from us when we’re ready to show off what’s coming next.”

Another leak recently revealed what the L-STAR weapon might look like, assuming that gun actually is added to the game.

