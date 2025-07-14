10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “Summer Early Access PS+” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s 2025 “Summer Early Access PS+” sale is a short one and only for those who are subscribed to any tier of PlayStation Plus. That makes it a rather exclusive sale, but not one without its share of deals. It sits alongside the more broad “July Savings” sale that is still ongoing, too.

It’s still a lot to go through, so here are 10 of the best discounts in the “Summer Early Access PS+” sale on the PlayStation Store. All deals will be live until July 15th at 11:59 PM PT.

1) Dead Space

Image courtesy of EA

Price: $13.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $69.99

The Dead Space series may be stuck in space as of the time being, but it at least went out on an incredible entry. This remake of the 2008 title carries over everything that made the original special — the crushing atmosphere, tense gunplay, and incredible audio design — and uses modern technology to crank up those aspects. The USG Ishimura is even more frightening because of how much darker it is now. Gameplay innovations from the sequel make the combat even more stressful. And with new procedurally paced out enemy spawns, the ability to backtrack, surprising new scares, and a more active protagonist, this remake goes far past the high mark of the first entry and becomes one of the best survival horror experiences of all time.

2) Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box

Image courtesy of 2k

Price: $37.49 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $149.99

It’s fitting for a series about loot to have a bundle that’s this packed with content. Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box contains Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands, as well as every piece of related DLC. That’s quite a lot of co-op-focused loot shooting (and mediocre jokes) and is an incredible value for those who want to jump into this acclaimed series before Borderlands 4 comes out. And while New Tales from the Borderlands is an embarrassment that should be avoided at all costs, Tales from the Borderlands is still one of Telltale Games’ best and funniest adventure games and rounds out this beefy package well.

3) Silent Hill 2

Image courtesy of Konami

Price: $34.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $69.99

Dead Space wasn’t the only horror classic that received a great remake. Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake serves as a solid companion piece to the original with its deeper story, more involved gameplay, and stronger voice acting that isn’t as stilted as the original (although, some revere it for that). It’s significantly longer than the 2001 game and can drag at times because of that, but it’s remarkable how this team was able to modernize such a seminal title and bring one of the medium’s best stories to current hardware.

4) Mafia: Definitive Edition

Image courtesy of 2K

Price: $5.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $39.99

Like Borderlands, Mafia is another 2K-published franchise with another sequel on the way that also has some of its past entries on a deep discount. And while the trilogy bundle isn’t on sale, the remake of the first Mafia game is. This remake has updated visuals and gameplay — a given since it came out 18 years after the original — as well as an updated story and city that make the experience more cohesive. The gunplay is still occasionally wonky and the narrative clings too tightly to Italian gangster media stereotypes, but it serves as a fitting precursor to Mafia: The Old Country.

5) Metro Saga Bundle

Image courtesy of Deep Silver

Price: $8.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $59.99

While first-person shooters have only gotten faster and more online in recent years, the Metro series has still held steady by staying in its own lane. This three-game bundle includes Metro 2033: Redux, Metro: Last Light: Redux, and Metro: Exodus Gold Edition and all three make players cognizant of their surroundings by forcing them to scavenge, sneak, and use their resources wisely to survive the nuclear wasteland, not too unlike the Stalker series. Exodus takes the series in a more open direction, but it’s a world that isn’t full of icons and is instead a liberating one that encourages exploration. This cheap collection also comes with all of Exodus‘ DLC, giving players even more ways to engage with the strong trilogy ender.

6) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Games

Price: $11.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $59.99

It’s hard to think of a more definitive Star Wars game than LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This LEGO title has nine different games jammed into it that all focus on each of the nine main movies (many of the other spin-off films and TV shows are covered in the DLC, which isn’t in this base package). These episodes contain the condensed version of the related film’s plot but with goofy interludes and slapstick jokes that make it more than a straight retelling. Main missions have a surprising amount of variety — there’s third-person shooting, racing, platforming, tower defense, and more — but there are also a ton of hub worlds that are filled with items to collect. It’s a lot to take in, but that breadth only makes The Skywalker Saga more appealing.

7) Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition

Image courtesy of 2K

Price: $19.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $99.99

Marvel’s Midnight Suns didn’t sell well out of the gate, but that seemed to have more to do with expectations, as the title has blossomed after its launch through positive word of mouth. This card-based tactics title tests players in how they are able to perform combos and set their heroes up for victory. All of these heroes have drastically different abilities and finding synergies is truly rewarding in a way that’s different than other acclaimed Marvel games. Getting to know everyone in the more cozy Abbey sections provides a calmer way to engage with the game and hang out with its cadre of familiar characters. This bundle comes with the DLC, too, which has episodes that focus on Deadpool, Morbius, Venom, and Storm.

8) Ghostwire: Tokyo

Image courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

Price: $14.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $59.99

Ghostwire: Tokyo is one of the more unique shooters to come out in recent memory. It features a lovingly recreated Tokyo and has players blasting all sorts of demons with magical spells instead of guns. The combination of the well-realized urban setting and unorthodox “gunplay” equals a game that’s more than the sum of its parts since there’s not much else like it. The free Spider’s Thread update also brought a roguelike mode to the game, adding a ton of replayability and an alternate way to mess around with its absorbing world.

9) OlliOlli World

Image courtesy of 2K

Price: $4.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $19.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 just came out to rave reviews, but it’s not the only beloved skating game out there. OlliOlli World is the zenith of the 2D skating series that takes cues from the popular Pro Skater franchise but contains enough of its own identity. This colorful sequel has been made to accommodate all sorts of players, meaning it has checkpoints for newer users as well as an assortment of difficult to brutal challenges that are meant to test people at every skill level above that. Mastering the mechanics is gratifying because of the hard work it takes to learn every intricacy, and this game, through the aforementioned challenges, always pushes players to up their skill level. Its season pass is also on sale for $4.99 and adds unique mechanics, new levels, clever remixes of past stages, and a whole host of cosmetics themed after each of the two packs.

10) Dying Light 2

Image courtesy of techland

Price: $20.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $59.99

Dying Light 2 did not have a great launch, but developer Techland has spent years tweaking the sequel in ways that more fully realize its potential. It has received updates that have smoothed out the parkour systems, made combat more brutal, introduced guns, added missions, and overhauled the nighttime gameplay in order to make it much scarier, to name a few. These changes have made the zombie open-world game a better experience (one that Techland is still not done changing) and a stronger prelude to the upcoming Dying Light: The Beast.

