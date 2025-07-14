New Fallout Games Reportedly in the Works, But Come at a Big Cost

A new report claims that Fallout 5 is in the works, but it came at a big cost to make it happen. The Fallout franchise is one of the biggest and most respected western RPG franchises out there. The series immerses players in a zany post-apocalyptic version of the United States with each game taking place in a new state/city. The last 3 games alone have showcased nuked versions of Washington D.C., Las Vegas, and Boston. It’s a really interesting anthology series that has only grown in popularity with last year’s Fallout TV series on Amazon, which will get a second season later this year.

With all of that said, Bethesda is a studio that juggles a few different franchises. They are historically a one game at a time studio, choosing to invest all of their resources and manpower into one project instead of multiple. That’s why we haven’t gotten The Elder Scrolls 6 yet, because the developer wanted to make Fallout 4 and then Starfield. However, the developer is working on the next Elder Scrolls right now, but has confirmed it plans to make Fallout 5 down the road. We have no idea what that will look like or when it might actually release.

Fallout 5 Was Reportedly Greenlit at the Cost of a Cancelled Xbox Game

fallout: new vegas

However, there have been rumblings that the next Fallout game is actually in the works already. Last week, Video Games Chronicle’s Jordan Middler recently stated that multiple Fallout games are in development, including one that fans really want, which led some to think it’s a follow-up to Fallout: New Vegas. Now, Windows Central writer Jez Corden has claimed that one of these games is indeed Fallout 5, but he’s not actually sure who is working on it since Bethesda is making The Elder Scrolls 6 as well as new Starfield DLC.

Of course, Xbox acquired Bethesda and its IP at the start of this generation, so a lot of other teams could in theory be working on new Fallout games. Not only that, but Obsidian Entertainment made Fallout: New Vegas while Bethesda was working on Skyrim. Corden said that he’s not aware of any Fallout projects at Obsidian, though. Corden went on to state that Xbox killed Zenimax’s big new MMO game in favor of funding new Fallout games, but also potentially to use some of that team to make at least one of these games.

As of right now, everything is just a big fat rumor. Xbox hasn’t announced any new Fallout games and if they are being made, it will likely be a while before it happens. Take all of this with a grain of salt, especially because Xbox has canceled major games, so some of these titles may never see the light of day regardless. However, it’s a very valuable brand and it would be foolish for Xbox to not have a new Fallout game until the 2030s at the earliest. By then, the Amazon Prime TV series could be over. The idea of a new Fallout game not being released during the time of this TV series would be a huge failing. It seems likely that Fallout will get a new game at some point in the next few years, but we’ll just have to wait and see.