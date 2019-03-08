New ‘Apex Legends’ Leak Hints At NPCs Being Added

A new Apex Legends leak suggests that NPC characters may soon be added to the game, though in what capacity, is unclear.

Since the game’s newest update went live earlier this week, data miners have been sifting through game files to find anything interesting. And of course, they’ve found quite a few things.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For one, there’s hints that a night time mode will be added into the game in the future, which has been a heavily-requested feature since a suggestion for it from a fan on Reddit went viral. And now there’s also seemingly a hint that NPC characters will be added into the game soon as well.

Discovered by @RealApexLeaks, there’s multiple files in the newest update that make reference to non-playable characters, including references to said NPCs being able to use weapons and melee.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time NPCs have leaked. Last month they were leaked apart of a larger leak that hinted that some type of new Gladiatorial Survival Mode may be added to the game. However, in that leak, there was no reference to the names of NPCs or that they could attack.

Of course, it’s possible this is for a revamped tutorial mode. The current tutorial is pretty bare-bones, and isn’t a great introduction to the game. But if you add NPC characters that can shoot back and move around like real players, it’d be a lot better.

Also, it’s quite possible this leak goes nowhere. While data mining leaks are often goldmines for information, sometimes they are fruitless, or at least take months to come to fruition. Further, sometimes the leaks are accurate, but the speculative conclusions drawn from them are off the mark. In other words, take this all with a grain of salt.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!