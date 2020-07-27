New Apex Legends Leak Reveals Unexpected Feature Is Coming Soon

It appears that Apex Legends will be adding Clubs to the game sometime in the near future. The potential leak comes from dataminer @Shrugtal, who indicated that Clubs in the game will work similarly to guilds or clans in other online games. In a YouTube video outlining @Shrugtal's findings (which can be found above), the dataminer revealed that there are files related to IDs, privacy settings, member requests, and more. Since EA has yet to officially announce the inclusion, a firm release date is not known at this time. However, it seems that the Club function might roll out quite soon, possibly before the addition of cross-play!

Working on collecting all info possible on this upcoming "Clubs" feature I found for Apex Legends. Think like a Clan or Guild. Would actually make a lot of sense, reinforces that the game is meant to be played as a team. Keep a eye out for a vid tomorrow. — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) July 21, 2020

According to @Shrugtal, Clubs will have different member ranks, and higher-rank Club members will have greater control over players that can be added or kicked-out of their Club. @Shrugtal believes that Clubs will be accessible from the main menu, and players will be able to participate in club-exclusive group chats for the purpose of forming parties.

As with prior Apex Legends leaks, fans should take this one with a grain of salt until it gets officially confirmed by EA. Still, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact Clubs might have on Apex Legends. Clubs will theoretically make it easier for players to find others to play with, enhancing the overall experience. After all, games like Apex Legends are meant to be enjoyed socially, so it stands to reason that this could make the game more enjoyable for some. It would also make sense to release this update prior to, or alongside, the game's cross-play update.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will arrive this fall. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about the addition of Clubs in Apex Legends? Does that sound like the kind of thing you would want to participate in? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.