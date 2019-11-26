New Apex Legends Update Reworks Its Progression System, Raises Level Cap

There are big things on the horizon for Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment‘s battle royale video game. While it has received consistent, regular updates from its launch onward, there has been some common pain points that players point to, with one major one being how its progression system caps out and limits players. The good news is: Respawn has apparently taken these concerns to heart, and the whole thing is being reworked.

The developer has announced three major changes coming to Apex Legends at the beginning of December: the level cap will increase from 100 to 500, progression in general is changing, and part of the former means a significant increase in free Apex packs. As in, more loot. For everyone! Retroactively, even.

Level cap increase, progression changes, and even more Apex packs. Starting December 3, we’re making changes to Player Level progression.

The full details of all of this are covered in the news post from Respawn, and it gets into the weeds fairly quickly, but the main takeaway here is that new players will now earn a total of 59 Apex packs when going from level 1 to 100. Previously, this number was 45, and those folks that have topped out with the current system will automatically receive those extra 14 packs, and anyone above where they stopped before will get whatever they would have earned under the new system.

“Under the old system, there was a large increase in XP required at level 26. Under the new system, we’ve reduced the rate at which XP required to level up increases from levels 20 to 58. The net impact of this change is that the XP curve should be softer for new players, meaning they will get more rewards, faster through level 58,” Apex Legends‘ director of product management Lee “Leeeeeee-RSPN” Horn states. “Additionally, the total XP required to hit level 100 will be reduced by approximately 5%. Because XP requirements are being reduced, players between levels 20 and 99 may find they are a level higher after this change goes live, if they were close to leveling up. These XP changes will have no effect on players already at level 100.”

These changes, as well as the addition of new Epic and Legendary gear in the form of gun charms, are expected to start on December 3rd.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 3: Meltdown began on October 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.